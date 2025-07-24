This video More videos

Watch as members of the UK public give their thoughts on ‘tourist tax’, as Edinburgh is due to introduce a 5 per cent charge.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 5 per cent charge on overnight accommodation in Edinburgh is due to come into force from July 24 next year, but accommodation providers are required to apply the levy to any bookings made for that date or after from October 1.

We asked members of the UK public if they’d be willing to pay a ‘tourist tax’ if the money benefited the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman said: “I'm quite big on preservation of historical sites, so I would encourage a tourist tax for the preservation of natural heritage and artifacts.”

Another member of the public said: “I think a tourist tax is a good idea, because I think lots of places are getting overwhelmed by the tourists, and I think if you can afford to go somewhere and stay, then you can afford to pay a couple of pounds, which is what it amounts to in a tourist tax.”

One man said: “I don't think so we should taxing the tourists as well. The tourists just think they enjoy their stuff just came, look around, enjoy the view, why we're taxing everything, why we don't tax the air then? No just leave them be.”

Another member of the public said: “There's been a lot of protests and stuff especially in places like Barcelona where there's a lot of tourists. A lot of people talk about how it's like their main source of money but also you have to think how disruptive it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourists and entertainers are seen on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

A woman said: “Tourism tax is good for a country but for tourists it is really annoying.”

A man said: “I probably would be for a tourist tax so long as it was about creating amenities for people who lived in those places all of the year round.”

Another member of the public said: “People can't really afford it at the moment. Times are hard so nobody's got the money to actually pay more and more again. If you make more charges, less people won't go because they can't afford it.”

Edinburgh Council have highlighted an 82% rise in hotel prices since 2019, with the council saying it’s accommodation prices costing people rather than the addition of a levy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Meagher, City of Edinburgh Council Leader, said: “Much like Edinburgh’s property prices, the Council has no control over the price of accommodation in the city. We’ve seen prices increase well beyond inflation in recent years, particularly when major events are taking place in Edinburgh, and booking a place to stay is often the biggest cost facing visitors.

“Central areas will tend to have higher prices but with Edinburgh being such a small capital city, it’s incredibly well connected. There are varied accommodation options in our amazing communities which are well worth exploring. New hotels open all the time which is expanding the options Edinburgh has to offer.

“I continue to firmly believe that everyone benefits from Edinburgh’s visitor economy, but it has to be managed and sustainable. Our short term let controls have been an important step in the right direction and the visitor levy launching on 24 July 2026 will be a milestone moment for the city. It will help us to raise much needed funds for reinvesting in the quality of visitors’ time here, and services for our own residents too. If it was already in place, we’d be expecting to raise almost £5 million this August from overnight visits to our annual festivals and events like Oasis.