8 beautiful beaches near Edinburgh where you can soak up the sunshine this weekend

With this weekend set to be a scorcher, we’ve put together a handy list of the best beaches near Edinburgh.

A total of 51 picturesque beaches across Scotland were recognised last year by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful – and eight of them are just a short drive from Edinburgh.

Scotland's Beach Awards celebrates the achievements of well-managed beaches across the country, ensuring visitors and local residents can choose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for both the people who enjoy it and the environment

A map showing all the award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach.

Scroll through our photo gallery see the 8 beaches near Edinburgh named as winners at the Scotland’s Beach Awards 2024.

This gorgeous beach in John Muir Country Park stretches all the way from Belhaven to the north of the River Tyne. Belhaven Bay is known for its sweeping sand dunes and salt marshes.

North Berwick West Beach is another East Lothian beauty spot that received the Scotland’s Beach Award. The sandy beach is a great place for paddling, sun bathing, bird watching, and walking.

The sandy beach in East Lothian has gorgeous views. On a clear day, from Yellowcraig Beach, you can spot the 1885 lighthouse on Fidra Island, which supposedly inspired Robert Louis Stevenson's book Treasure Island.

