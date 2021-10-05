With Black History Month 2021 now underway in Scotland, here are the BHM events taking place in Edinburgh this month (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

The arrival of Black History Month every October in the UK provides a chance for people all over the country to learn about and celebrate Black history, with many cities across the country staging local efforts to highlight important figures and events in Afro-Caribbean history.

It has been officially observed annually in the UK since 1987, with Black History Month 2021 marking the 34th instance of the month-long event.

As with every year, there’s no shortage of events being held in Edinburgh which invite the public to share in and learn about different aspects of African and Caribbean heritage in the heart of the City.

From walking tours, to comedy gigs, to educational talks – here’s what’s on in Edinburgh for Black History Month 2021.

What Black History Month 2021 are on in Edinburgh this month?

Daliso Chaponda – ‘Apocalypse Not Now’

Wednesday 13 October 2021 at 8pm

Having made it to the final of Britain’s Got Talent and Zambia-born comedian Daliso Chaponda will be appearing in Edinburgh for his forthcoming UK comedy tour.

Chaponda appeared in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's "Best of the Fest" in 2008 and has been a success ever since, co-writing a BBC Radio 4 show about his experience of being threatened with arrest by the Malawi government after joking about the national flag at a show in Malawi.

After starring on Britain’s Got Talent, Chaponda got his own show on BBC Radio 4, Citizen of Nowhere, and is returning to the stage at The Stand Comedy Club this October.

Tickets start at £16.50 and are available to buy online via The Stand’s website here.

The Stand Comedy Club, 5 York Place, Edinburgh EH1 3EB

Loyiso Gola: Pop Culture

Sunday 24 October 2021 – 8pm (doors at 7pm)

South African stand-up comedian Loyiso Gola has been paving his way in British and global comedy for the last 20 years and will be appearing at The Stand Comedy Club this October.

Having received two Emmy nominations, hosted Netflix’s first ever stand-up special based in Africa in the form of Loyiso Gola: Unlearning and appeared on a number of British comedy shows, the hilarious comedy star is also the co-creator and anchor of the late-night satirical news television series Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola on e.tv and eNCA which was launched in 2010.

Buy tickets for Loyiso Gola: Pop Culture for £15 and find out more at The Stand Comedy Club website. 5 York Place, Edinburgh EH1 3EB

Celebrating Black Fashion

Friday 8 October 2021, 19:30—20:15

Scottish supermodel, writer and broadcaster Eunice Olumide has had a decorated career in British and global fashion, and is now hosting an online talk with the National Museum of Scotland which will explore her own experience in the fashion industry against a backdrop of art and museum curation.

Pledged to be a go-to for anyone seeking a future in a diverse, inclusive and evolving fashion industry, the event will give attendees an insight into a changing world of fashion and art and will be topped off with a live Q&A session chaired by Edinburgh College of Art’s Head of the School of Design, Mal Burkinshaw.

Tickets for Celebrating Black Fashion are free, but must be booked in advance via the National Museums Scotland website here.

Emancipated African Children in Scotland

The Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER) have designed a full programme of events across Scotland for Black History Month 2021, including a virtual lecture on the lives of African children brought to Scotland during the British Empire.

Led by Dr Christine Whyte, lecturer in global history at the University of Glasgow, the talk will explore the life-stories and experiences of African child migrants in Scotland – and their historic significance and legacy today.

It will be held at 7pm on Thursday 7 October 2021, with tickets available on CRER’s Eventbrite page here.

Black History Walking Tour of Edinburgh

Saturday 9 October - 10am to 12pm, Sunday 10 October – 10am to 12pm, Wednesday 13 October – 2pm to 4pm, Saturday 16 October – 10am to 12pm, Saturday 23 October 10am to 12pm, Sunday 24 October – 10am to 12pm

With ticket prices starting at £16.22, join founder of the Edinburgh Caribbean Association, Lisa Williams, for a tour of Edinburgh’s visitors and residents of African, African American and Caribbean descent and learn about the role played by Edinburgh as a city embedded in the transatlantic slave trade.

Williams’ tour takes those joining across Edinburgh, starting in the New Town at the Melville Monument in New Town’s St Andrew’s Square and through to the Old Town – with an easygoing route and several rest stops.

Book tickets and find out more at the Black History Walking Tour of Edinburgh’s Eventbrite page.

MASKED WORDS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

This youth engagement project headed up by Lisa Williams of the Caribbean Association and supported by Edinburgh Festival Carnival will deliver three snappy performances from young people presenting creative responses to collections at the National Museum of Scotland.

Performances will begin at 1.30pm and run until 3.30pm, with no booking required for the free event.

National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH1 1JF

Find out more about Black History Month in Scotland and beyond at https://www.blackhistorymonthscotland.org/ and https://www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk/.

