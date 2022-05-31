Glastonbury 2022: Line-up, Glastonbury 2022 dates and Glastonbury 2022 ticket resale details (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

After the coronavirus pandemic brought Glastonbury and so many other British festivals to a pause over the past two years, the UK’s biggest festival, Glastonbury, will whir back into life in late June 2022 alongside other festivals like Boardmasters, Wireless and Latitude.

Thousands of music fans snapped up the last remaining tickets to see headliners like Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar at Worthy Farm. Only the biggest and best bands and artists get to feature in Glastonbury’s headlining slots, with previous Glastonbury headliners including Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Metallica, Pulp and Stormzy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have now revealed the headliners on Glastonbury 2022’s line-up, with major acts once again set to take to the Pyramid Stage this year. So here’s who is on the Glastonbury 2022 line-up, who the festival’s headliners are and when the last remaining Glastonbury 2022 tickets will become available in ticket resales.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

This year, Glastonbury will kick off on Wednesday June 22 – with the four day festival and bonanza of music, comedy and performances coming to a close on Sunday June 26.

Headliners at the festival typically take to the prized Pyramid Stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as thousands of ticket holders pour in from all over the UK and Europe at the end of the working week to soak up the biggest acts performing over the weekend.

Who are the Glastonbury 2022 headliners?

Glastonbury headliner announcements always bring a mixed bag of emotions and reactions for ticket holders.

And the Glastonbury 2022 headliner announcement on Friday March 4 has been no different – with the other acts joining pop sensation Billie Eilish, confirmed in early October 2021 now revealed.

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney will be returning to Glastonbury 2022 as one of the festival’s headliners alongside acclaimed rap and hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

While this will be Kendrick Lamar’s first Glastonbury headliner slot, Sir Paul McCartney has appeared as a headliner before – taking to the Pyramid Stage in 2004 to perform a hit-filled set including James Bond theme Live And Let Die and Beatles hits Eleanor Rigby, Hey Jude, Let It Be, Get Back, Helter Skelter, We Can Work It Out and Penny Lane.

Sir Paul McCartney was set to perform at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary festival in 2020, but this was cancelled when the Covid-19 pandemic saw the world go into lockdown.

He will take to the stage at Glastonbury a week after his 80th birthday on Saturday June 25, while Lamar will close the festival on Sunday night.

20-year-old Billie Eilish will headline on the Friday night as the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2022 line-up?

The first wave of acts appearing at Glastonbury 2022 was revealed on Friday March 4, with the full release of hundreds of artists and bands across 32 different areas and 62 stages announced on May 30th.

So far, popular bands such as Foals, Wolf Alice and Years & Years have been announced among the acts coming to Worthy Farm this summer – joining Primal Scream, Fontaines DC, Supergrass and Crowded House.

Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX will also be at Glastonbury 2022.

Meanwhile, British pop legends Pet Shop Boys have confirmed they will be headlining the second largest stage, The Other Stage, at Glastonbury 2022 also.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis tweeted: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

Scroll down to see a full list of the Glastonbury 2022 line-up so far.

Glastonbury 2022 line-up list

Pyramid Stage

Friday

- BILLIE EILISH: 22:15 – 23:45

- SAM FENDER: 20:15 – 21:15

- ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: 18:15 – 19:30

- WOLF ALICE: 16:45 – 17:45

- CROWDED HOUSE: 15:15 – 16:15

- RUFUS WAINWRIGHT: 13:45 – 14:45

- ZIGGY MARLEY: 12:15 – 13:15

Saturday

- PAUL MCCARTNEY: 21:30 – 23:45

- NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS: 19:15 – 20:30

- HAIM: 17:30 – 18:30

- AJ TRACEY: 16:00 – 16:45

- EASY LIFE: 14:30 – 15:30

- JOY CROOKES: 13:15 – 14:00

- LES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUE: 12:00 – 12:45

Sunday

- KENDRICK LAMAR: 21:45 – 23:15

- LORDE: 19:30 – 20:45

- ELBOW: 17:45 – 18:45

- DIANA ROSS: 16:00 – 17:15

- HERBIE HANCOCK: 14:00 – 15:00

- DAKHABRAKHA: 12:45 – 13:30

- BLACK DYKE BAND: 11:30 – 12:15

Other Stage

Friday

- FOALS: 22:30 – 23:45

- ST VINCENT: 20:30 – 21:30

- IDLES: 18:45 – 19:45

- SUPERGRASS: 17:15 – 18:15

- FIRST AID KIT: 15:45 – 16:45

- BLOSSOMS: 14:15 – 15:15

- KAE TEMPEST: 13:00 – 13:45

- THE LIBERTINES: 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

- MEGAN THEE STALLION: 22:30 – 23:45

- BURNA BOY: 20:30 – 21:30

- OLIVIA RODRIGO: 18:45 – 19:45

- GLASS ANIMALS: 17:15 – 18:15

- METRONOMY: 15:45 – 16:45

- SKUNK ANANSIE: 14:15 – 15:15

- TEMS: 13:00 – 13:45

- HAK BAKER: 11:45 – 12:30

Sunday

- PET SHOP BOYS: 21:45 – 23:15

- YEARS & YEARS: 19:45 – 20:45

- KACEY MUSGRAVES: 18:00 – 19:00

- FONTAINES DC: 16:30 – 17:30

- DECLAN MCKENNA: 15:00 – 16:00

- LIANNE LA HAVAS: 13:30 – 14:30

- SEA GIRLS: 12:15 – 13:00

- KOJEY RADICAL: 11:00 – 11:45

West Holts Stage

Friday

- LITTLE SIMZ: 22:15 – 23:45

- BONOBO: 20:30 – 21:30

- SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80: 19:00 – 20:00

- TLC: 17:30 – 18:30

- SLEAFORD MODS: 16:00 – 17:00

- GREENTEA PENG: 14:30 – 15:30

- AROOJ AFTAB: 13:00 – 14:00

- NUBIYAN TWIST: 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

- ROISIN MURPHY: 22:15 – 23:45

- CARIBOU: 20:30 – 21:30

- LEON BRIDGES: 19:00 – 20:00

- CELESTE: 17:30 – 18:30

- YVES TUMOR: 16:15 – 17:00

- BLACK MIDI: 14:45 – 15:45

- BRASS AGAINST: 13:15 – 14:15

- KIKAGAKU MOYO: 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday

- BICEP: 21:45 – 23:15

- ANGELIQUE KIDJO: 20:00 – 21:00

- KOFFEE: 18:30 – 19:30

- SNARKY PUPPY: 17:00 – 18:00

- NUBYA GARCIA: 15:30 – 16:30

- NIGHTMARES ON WAX: 14:00 – 15:00

- EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY: 12:30 – 13:30

- ISHMAEL ENSEMBLE: 11:00 – 12:00

John Peel Stage

Friday

- PRIMAL SCREAM: 22:30 – 23:45

- THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN: 21:00 – 22:00

- PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 19:30 – 20:30

- SIGRID: 18:00 – 19:00

- GIRL IN RED: 16:30 – 17:30

- INHALER: 15:15 – 16:00

- GRIFF: 14:00 – 14:45

- BAD BOY CHILLER CREW: 12:45 – 13:30

- ENGLISH TEACHER: 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday

- JAMIE T: 22:30 – 23:45

- YUNGBLUD: 21:00 – 22:00

- GHETTS: 19:30 – 20:30

- PA SALIEU: 18:00 – 19:00

- BEABADOOBEE: 16:30 – 17:30

- SELF ESTEEM: 15:15 – 16:00

- HOLLY HUMBERSTONE: 14:00 – 14:45

- ENNY: 12:45 – 13:30

- GO_A: 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday

- CHARLI XCX: 21:30 – 22:45

- LITTLE DRAGON: 20:00 – 21:00

- TURNSTILE: 18:30 – 19:30

- AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS: 17:00 – 18:00

- CLAIRO: 15:30 – 16:30

- TBC: 14:00 – 15:00

- SPORTS TEAM: 12:30 – 13:30

- JUST MUSTARD: 11:15 – 12:00

Park Stage

Friday

- FOUR TET: 23:00 – 00:15

- KHRUANGBIN: 21:15 – 22:15

- SAINT ETIENNE: 19:45 – 20:45

- ARLO PARKS: 18:15 – 19:15

- DRY CLEANING: 16:45 – 17:45

- CONFIDENCE MAN: 15:15 – 16:15

- WET LEG: 14:00 – 14:45

- ORLANDO WEEKS: 12:45 – 13:30

- MATILDA MANN: 11:30 – 12:10

Saturday

- JESSIE WARE: 23:00 – 00:15

- MITSKI: 21:15 – 22:15

- THE AVALANCHES: 19:45 – 20:45

- BIG THIEF: 18:15 – 19:15

- SQUID: 16:45 – 17:45

- SAMPA THE GREAT: 15:15 – 16:15

- GABRIELS: 14:00 – 14:45

- KATY J PEARSON: 12:45 – 13:30

- YASMIN WILLIAMS: 11:30 – 12:10

Sunday

- COURTNEY BARNETT: 21:15 – 22:30

- JARV IS…: 19:45 – 20:45

- TBC: 18:15 – 19:15

- CAROLINE POLACHEK: 16:30 – 17:30

- CATE LE BON: 15:15 – 16:00

- WARMDUSCHER: 14:00 – 14:45

- BIG JOANIE: 12:45 – 13:30

- DEEP THROAT CHOIR: 11:30 – 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Friday

- PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT: 21:30 – 23:00

- THE UNDERTONES: 20:00 – 21:00

- HOTHOUSE FLOWERS: 18:30 – 19:30

- BRIAN KENNEDY: 17:25 – 18:10

- MARY COUGHLAN: 16:25 – 17:05

- THE MARIACHIS: 15:30 – 16:10

- IRISH MYTHEN: 14:30 – 15:10

- PAVEY ARK: 13:40 – 14:20

- ROSEANNE REID: 12:45 – 13:25

- NOVELTY ISLAND: 12:00 – 12:30

Saturday

- THE WATERBOYS: 21:30 – 23:00

- RICHARD THOMPSON: 20:00 – 21:00

- SCOUTING FOR GIRLS: 18:30 – 19:30

- TONY CHRISTIE: 17:30 – 18:15

- CHRIS DIFFORD: 16:30 – 17:15

- GRAINNE DUFFY: 15:30 – 16:15

- LAURA VEIRS: 14:30 – 15:10

- KATHERINE PRIDDY: 13:40 – 14:20

- 49TH & MAIN: 12:45 – 13:25

- TOM WEBBER BEST DEMO OF THE YEAR: 12:00 – 12:30

Sunday

- SUZANNE VEGA: 21:30 – 23:00

- THE SHIRES: 20:00 – 21:00

- THE BOOTLEG BEATLES: 18:30 – 19:30

- FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: 17:30 – 18:15

- TERRY REID: 16:30 – 17:15

- DAMIEN DEMPSEY: 15:30 – 16:15

- ERROL LINTON: 14:30 – 15:10

- CHLOE FOY: 13:40 – 14:20

- LEWIS MCLAUGHLIN EMERGING TALENT COMPETITION WINNER: 12:45 – 13:25

- MEGAN MCKENNA: 12:00 – 12:30

Avalon Stage

Friday

- THE DAMNED: 23:05 – 00:20

- SUGABABES: 21:35 – 22:35

- NICK MULVEY: 20:05 – 21:05

- OH MY GOD! IT’S THE CHURCH: 18:35 – 19:35

- TANITA TIKARAM: 17:05 – 18:05

- THE WAR & TREATY: 15:40 – 16:35

- BASKERY: 14:15 – 15:10

- HOBO JONES & THE JUNKYARD DOGS: 13:00 – 13:50

Saturday

- THE HOOSIERS: 23:05 – 00:15

- LAMB: 21:35 – 22:35

- WARD THOMAS: 20:05 – 21:05

- DR. JOHN COOPER CLARKE: 18:25 – 19:40

- TOM ROBINSON BAND: 17:05 – 18:05

- MOLOTOV JUKEBOX: 15:35 – 16:35

- GRACE PETRIE: 14:05 – 15:05

- THE LONGEST JOHNS: 12:40 – 13:35

- NIA WYN: 11:30 – 12:10

Sunday

- THE DUALERS: 22:50 – 23:50

- IMELDA MAY: 21:20 – 22:20

- ORLA GARTLAND: 19:50 – 20:50

- MCFLY: 18:20 – 19:20

- KATE RUSBY: 16:50 – 17:50

- P.P. ARNOLD: 15:20 – 16:20

- PEAT & DIESEL: 13:55 – 14:50

- FERRIS & SYLVESTER: 12:35 – 13:30

- CITIZENS OF THE WORLD CHOIR: 11:30 – 12:10

- Left Field

Friday

- BILLY BRAGG: 21:00 – 22:00

- JAMIE WEBSTER: 19:30 – 20:30

- DYLAN JOHN THOMAS: 18:00 – 19:00

- BROOKE COMBE: 17:00 – 17:45

- RADICAL ROUND UP WITH BILLY BRAGG – WILL VARLEY, LADY NADE, KELLEY SWINDALL: 15:00 – 16:30

- DEBATES: NEURODIVERSITY – THE FIGHT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS WITH CARLY JONES MBE, CHRIS PACKHAM, SIENA CASTELLON, MAHLIA AMATINA, JOHN HARRIS: 13:30 – 14:30

- DEBATES: SOLIDARITY WITH UKRAINE – WITH EMMA GRAHAM-HARRISON, MINNIE RAHMAN, TOM BURGIS, UKRANIAN ACTIVIST, JOHN HARRIS: 12:00 – 13:00

Saturday

- YARD ACT: 21:00 – 22:00

- BILLY NOMATES: 19:30 – 20:15

- KAM-BU: 18:15 – 18:45

- ASYLUMS: 17:00 – 17:45

- RADICAL ROUND UP WITH BILLY BRAGG – SEB LOWE, TOM A. SMITH, JESS SILK: 15:00 – 16:30

- DEBATES: WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE CLIMATE EMERGENCY WITH KAM-BU, HARPREET KAUR PAUL, STOP CAMBO, REBECCA NEWSOM, SCARLETT WESTBROOK: 13:30 – 14:30

- DEBATES: STATE OF THE NATION: POLITICS IN CRISIS WITH ANDY BURNHAM, FRANCIS FOLEY, METE COBAN, SHAISTA AZIZ, JOHN HARRIS: 12:00 – 13:00

Sunday

- YOLA: 21:00 – 22:00

- THE REGRETTES: 19:30 – 20:30

- THE MAGIC NUMBERS: 18:15 – 19:00

- LAS ADELITAS: 17:00 – 17:45

- RADICAL ROUND UP WITH BILLY BRAGG – ROMEO STODART, YNES, TBA: 15:00 – 16:30

- DEBATES: BLACK LIVES MATTER AND BEYOND WITH COP WATCH, DR. REMI JOSEPH-SALISBURY, SISTERS UNCUT, KILL THE BILL, NASRA AYUB, RENI EDDO LODGE: 12:00 – 13:00

- DEBATES: DEFYING THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS WITH ELLIE MAE O’HAGEN, JACK MONROE, KWAJO TWENEBOA, ZARAH SULTANA MP, RENI EDDO-LODGE: 13:30 – 14:30

The Glade

Thursday

- CAMELPHAT: 00:25 – 02:25

- FRANKY WAH: 23:00 – 00:15

- SASHA: 21:20 – 22:50

- MARSHALL JEFFERSON: 19:40 – 21:10

- SYSTEM 7: 18:00 – 19:30

Friday

- JOHN DIGWEED: 00:40 – 02:55

- GONG: 23:00 – 00:30

- ANNIE MAC: 21:15 – 22:30

- EVA LAZARUS: 20:05 – 21:05

- DUB PISTOLS: 18:35 – 19:45

- DADDY G B2B NICK WARREN: 16:35 – 18:05

- EFÉ: 15:35 – 16:20

- THE UTOPIA STRONG: 14:00 – 15:15

Saturday

- RICHARD FEARLESS: 01:50 – 02:55

- ENGLISH DISCO LOVERS: 00:50 – 01:50

- ANDY C: 23:10 – 00:40

- NIA ARCHIVES: 22:00 – 23:00

- GENTLEMAN’S DUB CLUB: 20:50 – 21:50

- DON LETTS: 20:30 – 20:50

- GARDNA & FRIENDS FT DRS, CATCHING CAIRO, DON LETTS, JEM COOKE: 19:30 – 20:30

- HOLLIE COOK: 18:30 – 19:30

- DON LETTS: 18:00 – 18:30

- CARL COX & ERIC POWELL’S MOBILE DISCO FT INCOGNITO: 14:00 – 18:00

- TONY ANDREWS ECLECTIC GROOVE: 13:00 – 14:00

Sunday

- TBA: 00:10 – 01:30

- RUDIMENTAL SOUND SYSTEM: 22:45 – 00:00

- GOK WAN: 21:15 – 22:35

- CUT CAPERS: 20:00 – 21:00

- EMMANUEL JAL & NYARUACH: 18:30 – 19:30

- MAD PROFESSOR DUBS UP LEE SCRATCH PERRY: 16:30 – 18:00

- MARIA CHIARA ARGIRÒ: 15:10 – 16:10