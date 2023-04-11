With Whitburn singer Lewis Capaldi set to release his second album next month, we’ve taken a look at another reason his fans love him – his wicked sense of humour.
After selling more than 10 million copies of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, the ‘Someone You Loved’ star will follow that up on May 19 with ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. And while his recent Netflix documentary ‘How I'm Feeling Now’ showed that he struggles with his mental health just like anyone else, Lewis is widely known for his hilarious behaviour. He regularly has fans rolling with laughter in his press interviews and on his social media platforms, with his Scottish humour delighting and sometimes shocking fans across the world.
So we’ve looked back at some of Lewis’s funniest comments since he burst onto the scene in 2017 when he released ‘Bruises’.
1. Breakfast mix-up
Lewis Capaldi embarrassed presenter Naga Munchetty following an awkward mix-up on BBC Breakfast last September. “Would you like a room?” Munchetty said, with a surprised looking Capaldi asking: “Would I what?” After she repeated herself, Capaldi said: “I thought you said ‘a rim’.” The presenter gasped and covered her face in embarrassment, saying: “We’re going to have a little word with Lewis.” Photo: Dave J Hogan/ Getty
2. Noel Gallagher-gate
The spat between Lewis and the Oasis legend started in 2019 when Noel branded Lewis an “idiot” during a Radio X interview. He also compared the 'Before You Go' singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca, telling him to “enjoy his 15 minutes” of fame and he described Scotland as “a third world country". Lewis of course laughed off the comparison and walked onto the main stage at TRNSMT music festival with a Chewbacca mask. He continued to troll Noel on social media, including posting a hilarious video of him watching the Britpop star at a music festival in Spain with Noel's daughter Anaïs Gallagher, with the West Lothian singer shouting "daddy" towards the stage. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty
3. The Scottish Beyonce
After Lewis Capaldi billboards hailing 'Scotland's Beyonce' appeared on the London Underground, Lewis was asked about the comparison to the legendary American singer on a Scandinavian talk show. He replied: “I know what you were all thinking when I came out here,” he said. “I saw you looking. You were thinking, ‘all the single ladies, all the single ladies, now put your hands up!’ You know what I mean? So yeah… I’m the Scottish Beyoncé. We’re very similar.”
"We both love to sing and dance. We’re both beautiful. And we both love Jay-Z. She’s married to him… and I’m not. Unfortunately. Not yet." Photo: Gareth Cattermole
4. Sam Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi saw the funny side when host Mo Gilligan accidentally introduced him as 'Sam Capaldi', at the BRITs earlier this year, photoshopping himself onto the body of Sam Smith in his balloon-style latex suit he wore at the event . Photo: Mike Marsland/ Getty