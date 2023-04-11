3 . The Scottish Beyonce

After Lewis Capaldi billboards hailing 'Scotland's Beyonce' appeared on the London Underground, Lewis was asked about the comparison to the legendary American singer on a Scandinavian talk show. He replied: “I know what you were all thinking when I came out here,” he said. “I saw you looking. You were thinking, ‘all the single ladies, all the single ladies, now put your hands up!’ You know what I mean? So yeah… I’m the Scottish Beyoncé. We’re very similar.” "We both love to sing and dance. We’re both beautiful. And we both love Jay-Z. She’s married to him… and I’m not. Unfortunately. Not yet." Photo: Gareth Cattermole