Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2024: only VIP packages available by ‘invitation-only’ for Murrayfield dates

Taylor Swift will perform three nights at Murrayfield Stadium next summer – but getting a hold of tickets requires luck, patience, admin and a large budget
By Neil Johnstone
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read

Taylor Swift fans trying to book tickets for one of the pop star’s three Murrayfield concerts next year are being left disappointed, with booking websites advising ‘best availability remains for VIP packages’ - costing more than £1200 for two people.

Thousands of Swifties attempting to see their idol must also receive an invitation to join the online queue, and once sent a unique code are then entitled to access general sale tickets. It comes after Ticketmaster introduced the Verified Fan system in the UK, in an bid to ensure buyers are legitimate fans who will attend the show themselves.

The ticket site recently revealed there would be an allocation limit of four tickets per household and those who exceed the limit will have all tickets cancelled. In an attempt to stop scalpers, Ticketmaster said that after registering a buyer’s email, phone number and Ticketmaster account, it can confirm them as a legitimate fan.

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 (photo: Getty Images)Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 (photo: Getty Images)
    But the process of acquiring tickets for the American pop star who has a large number of young fans is proving to be frustrating for many.

    One man taking to social media expressed his shock after seeing available tickets were priced at £599 each not including booking fees. Writing on Facebook he said: “After weeks of waiting and various email lotteries – my girls finally got in the queue to buy Taylor Swift tickets for Murrayfield concerts next year.

    “Who is actually paying that? Especially as this will appeal to younger fans!” He then added: “Needless to say the tickets weren’t bought.”

