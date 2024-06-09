Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Swifties camp outside Murrayfield Stadium ahead of final Edinburgh show

By Neil Johnstone
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:13 BST
Another 73,000 Taylor Swift fans will attend the final Edinburgh concert tonight

The stage is set, the sun is shining and fans are ready to go for the final Edinburgh show of Taylor Swift’s world tour.

The highly anticipated Eras Tour arrived in Edinburgh on Friday and has seen tens of thousands of Swifties flock to Murrayfiled Stadium in the last two days - breaking Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show in the process.

Ahead of the final Edinburgh performance tonight - adoring fans have already arrived at Murrayfield - with many dressed in their best Swiftie attire for the pop extravaganza.

Have a scroll through our gallery to see more.

Taylor Swift fans queue early for the third and final Eras Tour performance in Edinburgh

1. Taylor Swift final show at Murrayfield

Taylor Swift fans queue early for the third and final Eras Tour performance in Edinburgh Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Photo Sales
This group came well prepared as they wait for the gates to open

2. Happy campers

This group came well prepared as they wait for the gates to open Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Photo Sales
This pair of Swifties were seen drifting away as they wait in the queue

3. Taylor Drift

This pair of Swifties were seen drifting away as they wait in the queue Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Photo Sales
These Swifies can't wait for the big show

4. All smiles

These Swifies can't wait for the big show Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghTaylor Swift

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.