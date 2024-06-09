The stage is set, the sun is shining and fans are ready to go for the final Edinburgh show of Taylor Swift’s world tour.
The highly anticipated Eras Tour arrived in Edinburgh on Friday and has seen tens of thousands of Swifties flock to Murrayfiled Stadium in the last two days - breaking Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show in the process.
Ahead of the final Edinburgh performance tonight - adoring fans have already arrived at Murrayfield - with many dressed in their best Swiftie attire for the pop extravaganza.
Have a scroll through our gallery to see more.
