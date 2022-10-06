News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Comic Con Scotland 2022: Edinburgh line-up and set times for Saturday and Sunday - including Ewan McGregor

Heading to Edinburgh Comic Con this weekend? Here’s a full list of the famous faces you can expect to see.

By Chelsie Sewell
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:07 pm - 5 min read

As Comic Con returns to Edinburgh this weekend, a number of well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games will be seen in and around the Scottish city.

Cosplay and comic fans are in for a treat as they have the opportunity to meet their favourite stars including Ewan McGregor, Alicia Silverstone and Michael Madsen.

Joining them on the line-up will be James Tolkan from Back to the Future, Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli, and Star Wars legends Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee and Denis Lawson.

Other guests include famous faces from The Vampire Diaries, Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Scream and Back to the Future.

Most Popular

    Ewan Mcgregor will be attending Edinburgh Comic Con this weekend

    The event will be taking place across the weekend on Saturday October 8 to October 9 at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre.

    Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite cosplay stars, and browse some of the amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys, to original artwork.

    We’ve listed the full schedule for the weekend with where and when you’ll be able to see your favourite stars.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad
    Comic con is taking place in Ediburgh this weekend

    Full line up and schedule for Comic Con Scotland 2022

    Saturday Q&A panels schedule

    Lowlands Stage

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:00 Tabitha Lyons

    11:00 Anthony Daniels

    12:00 Jodi Benson

    13:15 Transformers

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:30 Billy Zane

    15:30 The Walking Dead

    16:30 Caitlyn Vanbeck

    16:45 The Vampire Diaries

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Highland Stage

    10: Tim Capello Live

    10:45 Rob Van Dam

    11:30 Cosplay Masquerade

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:30 Back to the Future

    13:45 Cosplay Championship

    15:15 Roger L. Jackson

    16:00 SW Rebel Pilots

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:45 The Never Ending Story

    Saturday Photo Shoot schedule

    Photo Shoot A

    09.55 Arryn Zech

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:00 Rob Wiethoff

    10:40 RDR2 Group

    11:00 Diane ‘jet’ Youdale

    11:20 Jane McCarry

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:25 Still Game Group

    11:45 Paul Riley

    11:50 Carlos Ferro

    11:55 Anthony Daniels

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:30 Dan Fogler

    13:15 James Tolkan

    13:25 John Rhys Davies

    13:45 Rob Van Dam

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:00 Rob Wiethoff

    14:10 RDR2 Group

    14:35 Roger Clark

    14:50 Diane ‘jet’ Youdale

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:00 Jane Mccarry

    15:05 Still Game Group

    15:20 Paul Riley

    15:25 Carlos Ferro

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:30 Anthony Daniels

    15:40 Rob Van Dam

    15:55 Graham McTavish

    16:05 James Marsters

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:20 Ross Marquand

    16:25 Walking Dead Duo

    16:40 Jodi Benson

    16:50 Arryn Zech

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:55 Roger L Jackson

    17:00 James Tolkan

    Photo shoot B

    09:55 Roger L. Jackson

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:00 Alex McKenna

    10:10 Daniel Gillies

    11:00 David Anders

    11:10 Tim Capello

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:20 Sanjeev Kohli

    11:30 Peter Cullen

    11:45 Frank and Peter Duo

    11:55 Frank Welker

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:10 Daniel Gillies

    13:30 Dan Folger

    13:45 Mara Wilson

    14:00 Alex Mckenna

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:10 Tim Capello

    14:20 David Anders

    14:30 Daniel Gillies

    15:00 Sanjeev Kohli

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:05 Peter Cullen

    15:10 Frank and Peter Duo

    15:25 Frank Welker

    15:35 Daniel Gillies

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:35 John Rhys Davies

    16:45 Billy Zane

    16:55 Doug Cockle

    Photoshoot C

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    09:55 Jimmy Vee

    10:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

    10:10 Billy Zane

    10:30 Doug Cockle

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:35 Graham McTavish

    10:55 James Marsters

    11:20 Gavin Mitchell

    11:30 Candice King

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:00 Kayla Ewell

    12:10 Ross Marquand

    12:20 Walking Dead Duo

    12:40 Denis Lawson

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:50 SW Rebel Pilots

    12:55 Angus Macinnes

    13:00 Alicia Silverstone

    13:35 Michael Malarkey

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    13:50 Jodi Benson

    14:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

    14:10 Claudia Wells

    15:00 Gavin Mitchell

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:05 Candice King

    15:20 Kayla Ewell

    15:25 Denis Lawson

    15:30 SW Rebel Pilots

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:35 Angus Macinnes

    15:40 J Michael Tatum

    15:50 Ricco Falardo

    15:55 Jamie Marchi

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:00 Brandon Mcinnis

    16:05 Jimmy Vee

    16:10 Michael Malarkey

    16:20 Alicia Silverstone

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:35 Dan Fogler

    16:40 Mara Wilson

    16:50 Claudia Wells

    Ewan McGregor photo sessions

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    09:00 Photo Session 1

    09:30 Photo Session 2

    10:05 Auto Session 1

    10:35 Auto Session 2

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:10 Photo Session 3

    11:40 Photo Session 4

    12:15 Auto Session 3

    13:20 Photo Session 5

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    13:50 Photo Session 6

    14:25 Auto Session 4

    14:55 Auto Session 5

    15:40 Photo Session 7

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:30 Photo Session 8

    Sunday Q&A Panels Schedule

    Lowland Stage

    10:00 James Marsters

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:45 John Rhys Davies

    11:45 Alicia Silverstone

    12:40 Tim Capello Live

    13:00 Red Dead Redemption 2

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:00 Still Game

    15:00 Graham McTavish

    16:30 Ewan McGregor

    Highland Stage

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:00 Jimmy Vee

    10:45 Gaming VO Actors

    11:30 Tabitha Lyons

    12:30 Mara Wilson

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    13:45 Cosplay Masquerade

    15:15 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale

    16:15 Anima VO Actors

    Photo Shoot A

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    09:55 Arryn Zech

    10:00 Rob Wiethoff

    10:10 RDR2 Group

    10:40 Roger Clark

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:00 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale

    11:20 Jane McCarry

    11:25 Still Game Group

    11:45 Paul Riley

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:30 Dan Fogler

    13:15 James Tolkan

    13:25 John Rhys Davies

    14:00 Rob Wiethoff

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:10 RDR2 Group

    14:35 Roger Clark

    14:50 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale

    15:00 Jane McCarry

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:05 Still Game Group

    15:20 Paul Riley

    15:25 Carlos Ferro

    15:30 Anthony Daniels

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:55 Graham McTavish

    16:05James Marsters

    16:20 Ross Marquand

    16:25 Walking Dead Due

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:40 Jodi Benson

    16:50 Arryn Zech

    16:55 Roger L. Jackson

    17:00 James Tolkan

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Photoshoot B

    09:55 Roger L. Jackson

    10:00 Alex McKenna

    10:10 Daniel Gillies

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:00 David Anders

    11:10 Tim Capello

    11:20 Sanjeev Kohli

    11:30 Peter Cullen

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:45 Frank and Peter Duo

    11:55 Frank Welker

    12:10 Daniel Gillies

    13:30 Dan Folger

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    13:45 Mara Wilson

    14:00 Alex McKenna

    14:10 Tim Capello

    14:20 David Anders

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:30 Daniel Gillies

    15:00 Sanjeev Kohli

    15:05 Peter Cullen

    15:15 Frank and Peter Duo

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:25 Frank Welker

    15:35 Daniel Gillies

    16:35 John Rhys Davies

    16:45 Billy Zane

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:55 Doug Cockle

    Photoshoot C

    09:55 Jimmy Vee

    10:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:10 Billy Zane

    10:30 Dough Cockle

    10:35 Graham McTavish

    10:55 James Marsters

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    11:20 Gavin Mitchell

    11:30 Candice King

    12:00 Kayla Ewell

    12:10 Ross Marquand

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:20 Walking Dead Duo

    12:40 Denis Lawson

    12:50 SW Rebel Pilots

    12:55 Angus Macinnes

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    13:00 Alicia Silverstone

    13:35 Michael Malarkey

    13:50 Jodi Benson

    14:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:10 Claudia Wells

    15:00 Gavin Mitchell

    15:05 Candice King

    15:20 Kayla Ewell

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:25 Denis Lawson

    15:30 SW Rebel Pilots

    15:35 Angus Macinnes

    15:40 J Michael Tatum

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    15:50 Ricco Fajardo

    15:55 Jamie Marchi

    16:00 Brandon Mcinnis

    16:05 Jimmy Vee

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:10 Michael Malarkey

    16:20 Alicia Silverstone

    16:35 Dan Fogler

    16:40 Mara Wilson

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    16:50 Claudia Wells

    Ewan Mcgregor photo and autograph sessions

    09:00 Photo session 1

    09:30 Photo session 2

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    10:05 Auto session 1

    10:35 Auto session 2

    11:10 Photo Session 3

    11:40 Photo Session 4

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    12:10 Auto Session 3

    13:20 Photo Session 5

    13:50 Photo session 6

    14:25 Auto Session 4

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    14:55 Auto Session 5

    How to get general access tickets for Comic Con Scotland

    Fans can get single day or weekend tickets and are available for adults, children aged 5-9 and infants aged 4 and under.

    They are also available as early entry from 9.00am tickets or general entry from 11.00am tickets.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Standard entry tickets start at £8.80 and can be purchased via Ticket Quarter.

    How to get autograph and photograph tickets for Comic Con Scotland

    Autograph and photograph tickets can be bought via Skiddle.

    Tickets are still available to purchase for Sunday - both early entry and standard entry. They start from £16.75 and go up to £24.45 plus the booking fee.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Tickets for Saturday are now sold out.

    All customers that have purchased a photo-op or autograph ticket in advance will get priority in the autograph and photograph queue.

    Those who have a disability access pass or a diamond pass will also be able to jump the queue.

    You can pay on the day for autographs at the guest tables but only after 12.00pm, anyone who has pre-purchased a ticket gets access to signings first and can join the autograph queue anytime from 9am. Prepaid tickets also get priority in the photoshoot queue.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Guests will be signing all day from 9.30am until 6pm provided that they are not in a live Q&A panel on stage, in a photoshoot, or taking a break.

    EdinburghEwan McGregorLegendsStarsOpportunity