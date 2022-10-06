Comic Con Scotland 2022: Edinburgh line-up and set times for Saturday and Sunday - including Ewan McGregor
Heading to Edinburgh Comic Con this weekend? Here’s a full list of the famous faces you can expect to see.
As Comic Con returns to Edinburgh this weekend, a number of well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games will be seen in and around the Scottish city.
Cosplay and comic fans are in for a treat as they have the opportunity to meet their favourite stars including Ewan McGregor, Alicia Silverstone and Michael Madsen.
Joining them on the line-up will be James Tolkan from Back to the Future, Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli, and Star Wars legends Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee and Denis Lawson.
Other guests include famous faces from The Vampire Diaries, Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Scream and Back to the Future.
Most Popular
The event will be taking place across the weekend on Saturday October 8 to October 9 at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite cosplay stars, and browse some of the amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys, to original artwork.
We’ve listed the full schedule for the weekend with where and when you’ll be able to see your favourite stars.
Full line up and schedule for Comic Con Scotland 2022
Saturday Q&A panels schedule
Lowlands Stage
10:00 Tabitha Lyons
11:00 Anthony Daniels
12:00 Jodi Benson
13:15 Transformers
14:30 Billy Zane
15:30 The Walking Dead
16:30 Caitlyn Vanbeck
16:45 The Vampire Diaries
Highland Stage
10: Tim Capello Live
10:45 Rob Van Dam
11:30 Cosplay Masquerade
12:30 Back to the Future
13:45 Cosplay Championship
15:15 Roger L. Jackson
16:00 SW Rebel Pilots
16:45 The Never Ending Story
Saturday Photo Shoot schedule
Photo Shoot A
09.55 Arryn Zech
10:00 Rob Wiethoff
10:40 RDR2 Group
11:00 Diane ‘jet’ Youdale
11:20 Jane McCarry
11:25 Still Game Group
11:45 Paul Riley
11:50 Carlos Ferro
11:55 Anthony Daniels
12:30 Dan Fogler
13:15 James Tolkan
13:25 John Rhys Davies
13:45 Rob Van Dam
14:00 Rob Wiethoff
14:10 RDR2 Group
14:35 Roger Clark
14:50 Diane ‘jet’ Youdale
15:00 Jane Mccarry
15:05 Still Game Group
15:20 Paul Riley
15:25 Carlos Ferro
15:30 Anthony Daniels
15:40 Rob Van Dam
15:55 Graham McTavish
16:05 James Marsters
16:20 Ross Marquand
16:25 Walking Dead Duo
16:40 Jodi Benson
16:50 Arryn Zech
16:55 Roger L Jackson
17:00 James Tolkan
Photo shoot B
09:55 Roger L. Jackson
10:00 Alex McKenna
10:10 Daniel Gillies
11:00 David Anders
11:10 Tim Capello
11:20 Sanjeev Kohli
11:30 Peter Cullen
11:45 Frank and Peter Duo
11:55 Frank Welker
12:10 Daniel Gillies
13:30 Dan Folger
13:45 Mara Wilson
14:00 Alex Mckenna
14:10 Tim Capello
14:20 David Anders
14:30 Daniel Gillies
15:00 Sanjeev Kohli
15:05 Peter Cullen
15:10 Frank and Peter Duo
15:25 Frank Welker
15:35 Daniel Gillies
16:35 John Rhys Davies
16:45 Billy Zane
16:55 Doug Cockle
Photoshoot C
09:55 Jimmy Vee
10:00 Benjamin Byron Davis
10:10 Billy Zane
10:30 Doug Cockle
10:35 Graham McTavish
10:55 James Marsters
11:20 Gavin Mitchell
11:30 Candice King
12:00 Kayla Ewell
12:10 Ross Marquand
12:20 Walking Dead Duo
12:40 Denis Lawson
12:50 SW Rebel Pilots
12:55 Angus Macinnes
13:00 Alicia Silverstone
13:35 Michael Malarkey
13:50 Jodi Benson
14:00 Benjamin Byron Davis
14:10 Claudia Wells
15:00 Gavin Mitchell
15:05 Candice King
15:20 Kayla Ewell
15:25 Denis Lawson
15:30 SW Rebel Pilots
15:35 Angus Macinnes
15:40 J Michael Tatum
15:50 Ricco Falardo
15:55 Jamie Marchi
16:00 Brandon Mcinnis
16:05 Jimmy Vee
16:10 Michael Malarkey
16:20 Alicia Silverstone
16:35 Dan Fogler
16:40 Mara Wilson
16:50 Claudia Wells
Ewan McGregor photo sessions
09:00 Photo Session 1
09:30 Photo Session 2
10:05 Auto Session 1
10:35 Auto Session 2
11:10 Photo Session 3
11:40 Photo Session 4
12:15 Auto Session 3
13:20 Photo Session 5
13:50 Photo Session 6
14:25 Auto Session 4
14:55 Auto Session 5
15:40 Photo Session 7
16:30 Photo Session 8
Sunday Q&A Panels Schedule
Lowland Stage
10:00 James Marsters
10:45 John Rhys Davies
11:45 Alicia Silverstone
12:40 Tim Capello Live
13:00 Red Dead Redemption 2
14:00 Still Game
15:00 Graham McTavish
16:30 Ewan McGregor
Highland Stage
10:00 Jimmy Vee
10:45 Gaming VO Actors
11:30 Tabitha Lyons
12:30 Mara Wilson
13:45 Cosplay Masquerade
15:15 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale
16:15 Anima VO Actors
Photo Shoot A
09:55 Arryn Zech
10:00 Rob Wiethoff
10:10 RDR2 Group
10:40 Roger Clark
11:00 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale
11:20 Jane McCarry
11:25 Still Game Group
11:45 Paul Riley
12:30 Dan Fogler
13:15 James Tolkan
13:25 John Rhys Davies
14:00 Rob Wiethoff
14:10 RDR2 Group
14:35 Roger Clark
14:50 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale
15:00 Jane McCarry
15:05 Still Game Group
15:20 Paul Riley
15:25 Carlos Ferro
15:30 Anthony Daniels
15:55 Graham McTavish
16:05James Marsters
16:20 Ross Marquand
16:25 Walking Dead Due
16:40 Jodi Benson
16:50 Arryn Zech
16:55 Roger L. Jackson
17:00 James Tolkan
Photoshoot B
09:55 Roger L. Jackson
10:00 Alex McKenna
10:10 Daniel Gillies
11:00 David Anders
11:10 Tim Capello
11:20 Sanjeev Kohli
11:30 Peter Cullen
11:45 Frank and Peter Duo
11:55 Frank Welker
12:10 Daniel Gillies
13:30 Dan Folger
13:45 Mara Wilson
14:00 Alex McKenna
14:10 Tim Capello
14:20 David Anders
14:30 Daniel Gillies
15:00 Sanjeev Kohli
15:05 Peter Cullen
15:15 Frank and Peter Duo
15:25 Frank Welker
15:35 Daniel Gillies
16:35 John Rhys Davies
16:45 Billy Zane
16:55 Doug Cockle
Photoshoot C
09:55 Jimmy Vee
10:00 Benjamin Byron Davis
10:10 Billy Zane
10:30 Dough Cockle
10:35 Graham McTavish
10:55 James Marsters
11:20 Gavin Mitchell
11:30 Candice King
12:00 Kayla Ewell
12:10 Ross Marquand
12:20 Walking Dead Duo
12:40 Denis Lawson
12:50 SW Rebel Pilots
12:55 Angus Macinnes
13:00 Alicia Silverstone
13:35 Michael Malarkey
13:50 Jodi Benson
14:00 Benjamin Byron Davis
14:10 Claudia Wells
15:00 Gavin Mitchell
15:05 Candice King
15:20 Kayla Ewell
15:25 Denis Lawson
15:30 SW Rebel Pilots
15:35 Angus Macinnes
15:40 J Michael Tatum
15:50 Ricco Fajardo
15:55 Jamie Marchi
16:00 Brandon Mcinnis
16:05 Jimmy Vee
16:10 Michael Malarkey
16:20 Alicia Silverstone
16:35 Dan Fogler
16:40 Mara Wilson
16:50 Claudia Wells
Ewan Mcgregor photo and autograph sessions
09:00 Photo session 1
09:30 Photo session 2
10:05 Auto session 1
10:35 Auto session 2
11:10 Photo Session 3
11:40 Photo Session 4
12:10 Auto Session 3
13:20 Photo Session 5
13:50 Photo session 6
14:25 Auto Session 4
14:55 Auto Session 5
How to get general access tickets for Comic Con Scotland
Fans can get single day or weekend tickets and are available for adults, children aged 5-9 and infants aged 4 and under.
They are also available as early entry from 9.00am tickets or general entry from 11.00am tickets.
Standard entry tickets start at £8.80 and can be purchased via Ticket Quarter.
How to get autograph and photograph tickets for Comic Con Scotland
Autograph and photograph tickets can be bought via Skiddle.
Tickets are still available to purchase for Sunday - both early entry and standard entry. They start from £16.75 and go up to £24.45 plus the booking fee.
Tickets for Saturday are now sold out.
All customers that have purchased a photo-op or autograph ticket in advance will get priority in the autograph and photograph queue.
Those who have a disability access pass or a diamond pass will also be able to jump the queue.
You can pay on the day for autographs at the guest tables but only after 12.00pm, anyone who has pre-purchased a ticket gets access to signings first and can join the autograph queue anytime from 9am. Prepaid tickets also get priority in the photoshoot queue.
Guests will be signing all day from 9.30am until 6pm provided that they are not in a live Q&A panel on stage, in a photoshoot, or taking a break.