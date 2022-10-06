As Comic Con returns to Edinburgh this weekend, a number of well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games will be seen in and around the Scottish city.

Cosplay and comic fans are in for a treat as they have the opportunity to meet their favourite stars including Ewan McGregor, Alicia Silverstone and Michael Madsen.

Joining them on the line-up will be James Tolkan from Back to the Future, Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli, and Star Wars legends Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee and Denis Lawson.

Other guests include famous faces from The Vampire Diaries, Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead, Scream and Back to the Future.

Ewan Mcgregor will be attending Edinburgh Comic Con this weekend

The event will be taking place across the weekend on Saturday October 8 to October 9 at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite cosplay stars, and browse some of the amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys, to original artwork.

We’ve listed the full schedule for the weekend with where and when you’ll be able to see your favourite stars.

Comic con is taking place in Ediburgh this weekend

Full line up and schedule for Comic Con Scotland 2022

Saturday Q&A panels schedule

Lowlands Stage

10:00 Tabitha Lyons

11:00 Anthony Daniels

12:00 Jodi Benson

13:15 Transformers

14:30 Billy Zane

15:30 The Walking Dead

16:30 Caitlyn Vanbeck

16:45 The Vampire Diaries

Highland Stage

10: Tim Capello Live

10:45 Rob Van Dam

11:30 Cosplay Masquerade

12:30 Back to the Future

13:45 Cosplay Championship

15:15 Roger L. Jackson

16:00 SW Rebel Pilots

16:45 The Never Ending Story

Saturday Photo Shoot schedule

Photo Shoot A

09.55 Arryn Zech

10:00 Rob Wiethoff

10:40 RDR2 Group

11:00 Diane ‘jet’ Youdale

11:20 Jane McCarry

11:25 Still Game Group

11:45 Paul Riley

11:50 Carlos Ferro

11:55 Anthony Daniels

12:30 Dan Fogler

13:15 James Tolkan

13:25 John Rhys Davies

13:45 Rob Van Dam

14:00 Rob Wiethoff

14:10 RDR2 Group

14:35 Roger Clark

14:50 Diane ‘jet’ Youdale

15:00 Jane Mccarry

15:05 Still Game Group

15:20 Paul Riley

15:25 Carlos Ferro

15:30 Anthony Daniels

15:40 Rob Van Dam

15:55 Graham McTavish

16:05 James Marsters

16:20 Ross Marquand

16:25 Walking Dead Duo

16:40 Jodi Benson

16:50 Arryn Zech

16:55 Roger L Jackson

17:00 James Tolkan

Photo shoot B

09:55 Roger L. Jackson

10:00 Alex McKenna

10:10 Daniel Gillies

11:00 David Anders

11:10 Tim Capello

11:20 Sanjeev Kohli

11:30 Peter Cullen

11:45 Frank and Peter Duo

11:55 Frank Welker

12:10 Daniel Gillies

13:30 Dan Folger

13:45 Mara Wilson

14:00 Alex Mckenna

14:10 Tim Capello

14:20 David Anders

14:30 Daniel Gillies

15:00 Sanjeev Kohli

15:05 Peter Cullen

15:10 Frank and Peter Duo

15:25 Frank Welker

15:35 Daniel Gillies

16:35 John Rhys Davies

16:45 Billy Zane

16:55 Doug Cockle

Photoshoot C

09:55 Jimmy Vee

10:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

10:10 Billy Zane

10:30 Doug Cockle

10:35 Graham McTavish

10:55 James Marsters

11:20 Gavin Mitchell

11:30 Candice King

12:00 Kayla Ewell

12:10 Ross Marquand

12:20 Walking Dead Duo

12:40 Denis Lawson

12:50 SW Rebel Pilots

12:55 Angus Macinnes

13:00 Alicia Silverstone

13:35 Michael Malarkey

13:50 Jodi Benson

14:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

14:10 Claudia Wells

15:00 Gavin Mitchell

15:05 Candice King

15:20 Kayla Ewell

15:25 Denis Lawson

15:30 SW Rebel Pilots

15:35 Angus Macinnes

15:40 J Michael Tatum

15:50 Ricco Falardo

15:55 Jamie Marchi

16:00 Brandon Mcinnis

16:05 Jimmy Vee

16:10 Michael Malarkey

16:20 Alicia Silverstone

16:35 Dan Fogler

16:40 Mara Wilson

16:50 Claudia Wells

Ewan McGregor photo sessions

09:00 Photo Session 1

09:30 Photo Session 2

10:05 Auto Session 1

10:35 Auto Session 2

11:10 Photo Session 3

11:40 Photo Session 4

12:15 Auto Session 3

13:20 Photo Session 5

13:50 Photo Session 6

14:25 Auto Session 4

14:55 Auto Session 5

15:40 Photo Session 7

16:30 Photo Session 8

Sunday Q&A Panels Schedule

Lowland Stage

10:00 James Marsters

10:45 John Rhys Davies

11:45 Alicia Silverstone

12:40 Tim Capello Live

13:00 Red Dead Redemption 2

14:00 Still Game

15:00 Graham McTavish

16:30 Ewan McGregor

Highland Stage

10:00 Jimmy Vee

10:45 Gaming VO Actors

11:30 Tabitha Lyons

12:30 Mara Wilson

13:45 Cosplay Masquerade

15:15 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale

16:15 Anima VO Actors

Photo Shoot A

09:55 Arryn Zech

10:00 Rob Wiethoff

10:10 RDR2 Group

10:40 Roger Clark

11:00 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale

11:20 Jane McCarry

11:25 Still Game Group

11:45 Paul Riley

12:30 Dan Fogler

13:15 James Tolkan

13:25 John Rhys Davies

14:00 Rob Wiethoff

14:10 RDR2 Group

14:35 Roger Clark

14:50 Diane ‘Jet’ Youdale

15:00 Jane McCarry

15:05 Still Game Group

15:20 Paul Riley

15:25 Carlos Ferro

15:30 Anthony Daniels

15:55 Graham McTavish

16:05James Marsters

16:20 Ross Marquand

16:25 Walking Dead Due

16:40 Jodi Benson

16:50 Arryn Zech

16:55 Roger L. Jackson

17:00 James Tolkan

Photoshoot B

09:55 Roger L. Jackson

10:00 Alex McKenna

10:10 Daniel Gillies

11:00 David Anders

11:10 Tim Capello

11:20 Sanjeev Kohli

11:30 Peter Cullen

11:45 Frank and Peter Duo

11:55 Frank Welker

12:10 Daniel Gillies

13:30 Dan Folger

13:45 Mara Wilson

14:00 Alex McKenna

14:10 Tim Capello

14:20 David Anders

14:30 Daniel Gillies

15:00 Sanjeev Kohli

15:05 Peter Cullen

15:15 Frank and Peter Duo

15:25 Frank Welker

15:35 Daniel Gillies

16:35 John Rhys Davies

16:45 Billy Zane

16:55 Doug Cockle

Photoshoot C

09:55 Jimmy Vee

10:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

10:10 Billy Zane

10:30 Dough Cockle

10:35 Graham McTavish

10:55 James Marsters

11:20 Gavin Mitchell

11:30 Candice King

12:00 Kayla Ewell

12:10 Ross Marquand

12:20 Walking Dead Duo

12:40 Denis Lawson

12:50 SW Rebel Pilots

12:55 Angus Macinnes

13:00 Alicia Silverstone

13:35 Michael Malarkey

13:50 Jodi Benson

14:00 Benjamin Byron Davis

14:10 Claudia Wells

15:00 Gavin Mitchell

15:05 Candice King

15:20 Kayla Ewell

15:25 Denis Lawson

15:30 SW Rebel Pilots

15:35 Angus Macinnes

15:40 J Michael Tatum

15:50 Ricco Fajardo

15:55 Jamie Marchi

16:00 Brandon Mcinnis

16:05 Jimmy Vee

16:10 Michael Malarkey

16:20 Alicia Silverstone

16:35 Dan Fogler

16:40 Mara Wilson

16:50 Claudia Wells

Ewan Mcgregor photo and autograph sessions

09:00 Photo session 1

09:30 Photo session 2

10:05 Auto session 1

10:35 Auto session 2

11:10 Photo Session 3

11:40 Photo Session 4

12:10 Auto Session 3

13:20 Photo Session 5

13:50 Photo session 6

14:25 Auto Session 4

14:55 Auto Session 5

How to get general access tickets for Comic Con Scotland

Fans can get single day or weekend tickets and are available for adults, children aged 5-9 and infants aged 4 and under.

They are also available as early entry from 9.00am tickets or general entry from 11.00am tickets.

Standard entry tickets start at £8.80 and can be purchased via Ticket Quarter .

How to get autograph and photograph tickets for Comic Con Scotland

Autograph and photograph tickets can be bought via Skiddle .

Tickets are still available to purchase for Sunday - both early entry and standard entry. They start from £16.75 and go up to £24.45 plus the booking fee.

Tickets for Saturday are now sold out.

All customers that have purchased a photo-op or autograph ticket in advance will get priority in the autograph and photograph queue.

Those who have a disability access pass or a diamond pass will also be able to jump the queue.

You can pay on the day for autographs at the guest tables but only after 12.00pm, anyone who has pre-purchased a ticket gets access to signings first and can join the autograph queue anytime from 9am. Prepaid tickets also get priority in the photoshoot queue.

