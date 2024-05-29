Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All you need to know as preparations for Edinburgh’s Race for Life event get under way

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival may be over, but runners are set to pound the streets again this weekend as the Race for Life comes to the capital.

The annual event will see thousands descend on Holyrood Park on Sunday, June 2 with racers set to take on either a 5K or 10K to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is Edinburgh Race for Life 2024? Date and timings of races including Pretty Muddy

Race for Life will come to Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Sunday, June 2. The event includes a 10K race, which kicks off at 10.15am, as well as a 5K race which will start at 11am.

Those taking part have been asked to arrive around 30 to 45 minutes before the start of their race, which will allow them to take part in a warm up session.

The Pretty Muddy event, which sees runners take on an obstacle course, will take place in The Meadows a few weeks later on June 23, with a kids’ version kicking off at 10am and an adult 5K starting at 11am.

Can I still enter? How to take part in Edinburgh Race for Life

Entry for the races is still open, and those wishing to take part can sign up on the Race for Life website.

Adult entry for the 10K race costs £17.49, while the 5K costs £15.99. Children’s entry costs £11, with any youngsters aged under six able to take part for free.

Are any road closures in place? Route information

Edinburgh’s Race for Life takes place in Holyrood Park, with both races set to see runners make their way around Arthur’s Seat.

The 5K and 10K routes begin and end on the field adjacent to Holyrood Palace. Both routes include a large incline but are mainly on roads.

Road closures will be in place in Holyrood Park from 6am until 1pm.

What is the weather forecast?

Temperatures in Edinburgh are set to climb this weekend, with the Met Office having predicted highs of 19 degrees on Sunday.

The Met Office said there will be sunny intervals on Sunday morning, with cloudy skies to set in from around 10am.

Do I need to bring anything to Race for Life 2024? Reminder for those taking part

Organisers of Race for Life 2024 have reminded anyone taking part to bring their own water bottle. There will be a water refill station half way around the course and another refill station at the end of the route.

Racers are urged to wear breathable sportswear and well-fitting trainers. They should also remember to bring along their race number and back sheet as well as safety pins to attach them.