Edinburgh TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens return with a brand new series of Moreish TV starting tonight, Saturday, March 23, at 6pm.

The Portobello couple are excited to have Dua Lipa as well as Calvin Harris and Rag n Bone man on the latest episode of their show. Former Leither and swing singer and entertainer Frankie Mack will also be on the show, as well as special guests Dundee pop star Demi Mcmahon and Scottish rock band Naked Sunday.

Craig said "We are back with a new series on the major streaming platforms and to once again bring the stars on board such as Dua and Calvin shows there is still a power behind Moreish TV."

Edinburgh TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens have been filming a brand new series of Moreish TV at their Portobello home.

Debbie said "It takes time and hard work with many calls and e-mails to get just one show created but it always works. In April we celebrate four years of running this great show."

The latest episode of Moreish TV will be available on demand from 7pm tonight, Saturday, March 23, after the show airs.