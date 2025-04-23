Eurovision 2025: Edinburgh cinemas to show Eurovision Song Contest grand final live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eurovision fans, rejoice! Cinemas in Edinburgh will be screening this year’s grand final live, giving fans the chance to don their best outfits and get into the party spirit.

Taking place on Saturday May 17, the iconic song contest is to be shown in more than 100 cinemas across the UK, including Everyman Edinburgh and Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre.

The epic final will be broadcast live from the BBC and streamed into cinemas, allowing fans to cheer for their favourites, marvel at the performances and enjoy watching the night unfold on the big screen.

Switzerland is hosting Eurovision this year in Basel, following their victory at the 2024 contest with the song The Code performed by Nemo. The country also staged the competition in Lugano in 1956 and Lausanne in 1989.

The UK’s entry this year is the female pop trio Remember Monday with their song What The Hell Just Happened?

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the third year in a row.

“There’s simply no better way to enjoy the biggest night in music than in a cinema, surrounded by fellow fans. So, grab your friends, dress to impress, and join us for an unforgettable celebration on the big screen!”

Tickets for the cinema screenings, presented in over 100 cinemas nationwide, can be purchased from www.songcontestincinemas.co.uk

