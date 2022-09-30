ITV will be bringing a new series called The Walk-In to our screens throughout October and some of November.

The drama is written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, and is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

BAFTA multi nominated and RTS award-winning actor Stephen Graham (This Is England, Help, Time, The Virtues) takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

So, how can you watch The Walk-In on ITV? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Steven Graham in The Walk-In, on the balcony of a housing block (Credit: ITV)

When does The Walk-In start?

Where was The Walk-In filmed?

Filming for The Walk-In has taken place in London and surrounding areas.

What is The Walk-In about?

ITV released a statement with a full synopsis of the show that read: “It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?

“Forced to flee the UK and go into hiding in the 1990’s when he became a mole from within the BNP, Collins returned to Britain to make a new life for himself. The drama focuses upon Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

“We’ll see him identify a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war.

“His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them.

“In spite of repeated attempts he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

“Although the marches and the social media posts stopped Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within.

“Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP. “

How to watch The Walk-In

The Walk-In starts on ITV on Monday October 3, and will air weekly for five weeks following its premier.

The full box set will then be available on the ITV Hub for catch up.

The show can also be viewed via a 30 day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video .

The Walk-In cast

Here’s the full cast list announced so far for The Walk-In:

