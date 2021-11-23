While this year is still going to be far from normal, the ending of social distancing and hospitality closures means that many of us will be able to get together for the traditional celebration.

And there are no shortage of places to gather in Scotland’s Capital to look forward to what will hopefully be a brighter 2022.

From Hogmanay ceilidhs and gigs, to club nights and family-friendly parties, there’s something for everybody looking to head out for the bells.

Here are 10 that caught our eye.

1. Party at the Bells It may be scaled back this year, but the main event on December 31 is still Edinburgh's official four days of Hogmany celebrations. The Party at the Bells will see thousands of people gather in Princes Street Gardens and on Princes Street to ring in the New Year with fireworks, live music and plenty of cheer. Headlining the main stage will be electronic duo Basement Jaxx and tickets are still available.

2. Get your glitter on at Murrayfield Radio Forth's Boogie will be hosting a special Hogmanay edition of Glitterfest at BT Murrayfield this year. Enjoy a three-course meal prepared by BT Murrayfield's Executive Chef, and join in with Boogie's fun and games before hitting the dance floor. Upgrade to a VIP ticket and you'll also receive a complimentary welcome drink, a private bar, table service and the best seats in the house.

3. Dance your way into 2022 at the Assembly Rooms A similar event at the Sheraton Grand is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the Hogmanay Snow Ball at the Assembly Rooms on George Street. Enjoy dinner and a ceilidh, or upgrade for VIP extras - exclusive access to the grand Drawing Rooms and a glass of fizz on arrival.

4. Bring in the bells with a gig The Mad Ferret Band will be playing their hard hitting blend of traditional and contemporary folk music at Edinburgh's Stramash venue over the bells at an event that goes on from 1pm-4pm. Ska band Bombskare play the same venue at 7pm so why not buy tickets for both and enjoy a musical feast at the end of 2021?