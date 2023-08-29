Established more that 140 years ago, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been located in Seafield since 1957.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH) will host their annual open doors day this Sunday, September 3, with a wide variety of events planned – making for a lively afternoon of activities and entertainment.

The free event will run between 12pm-4pm and includes children’s activities, competitions for dogs, food from Edinburgh’s own Pizza Geeks, a pet photobooth and educational talks from experienced vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, EDCH chief executive, said: “We can’t wait to open our gates and once more welcome our community into the home for what will be another fun filled day.” She added: “The open day is always one of our favourite events in the year as it’s a chance to showcase what we’re doing, have some fun with people and dogs alike, while saying thank you for all the support we receive. I really hope to see as many of you for this fun family day out.”

The open day will feature a range of exciting events and activities - from a kids craft corner, a pet photo booth and a range of competitions for dogs. Photo: Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

This year the animal shelter will offer a range of exciting events and activities for all ages including, a kids craft corner, a pet photo booth, a range of competitions for dogs including Best OAP and Waggiest Tail and there will be a caricaturist who will be on hand drawing pet portraits.

For pet owners who want to learn additional animal care tips there will also be dog first aid taster sessions and an experienced vet will deliver on general health tips and what to do in an emergency. The talk will be followed by a Q and A.

Alongside tea and coffee, there will be shop stalls hosted by local businesses and craftspeople with refreshments available from the Pizza Geeks and Wee Green Events.