While some of Edinburgh’s best-known visitor attractions require your hard-earned cash, there’s plenty of free activities to enjoy in the city.
We asked Evening News readers to share their favourite things to do in the Capital that won’t cost you a penny – and they came up with some fabulous suggestions.
1. Free things to do in Edinburgh
2. Paddle on Portobello beach
When the weather is nice, Portobello Beach is a lovely place to spend the day. You can walk down the promenade, build sandcastles and paddle in the water - and it costs nothing! Photo: Julie Bull
3. Explore the National Museum Of Scotland
It's easy to spend a whole day at the National Museum of Scotland without even spending a penny. There's something for everyone, as the Edinburgh museum, which has free entry, has fascinating exhibits about the natural world, science and technology, history and archaeology and more. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. Explore the grounds of Lauriston Castle
While visitors have to pay to enter this 16th century house, there is plenty to explore in the Lauriston Castle grounds - which are free to enter. There are 33 acres of land, with ponds, woodlands, and a calm and tranquil Japanese garden. Photo: Greg Macvean
