Irn Bru van makes Edinburgh stops at Portobello Beach and Murrayfield ahead of Harry Styles concert
Fans of Irn Bru have been in for a treat today with the soft drinks giant dishing out free cans to people around the city. The colourful Irn Bru ice cream van made a stop at Portobello Beach before heading to Murryfield Stadium where thousands of people will be attending the Harry Styles concert this evening.
Marking the release of IRN-BRU’s new flavours - XTRA Ice Cream and Tropical – which are on shelves this summer, fans will have just 30 minutes at some of the nation’s sunniest spots to spot the ice cream van and get their hands on the ice-cold cans.
The celebrated drinks company say the Ice Cream flavour is ‘reminiscent of days spent by the beach and grabbing a 99’ and the Tropical flavour ‘takes drinkers to sunnier climates, with pineapple, passion fruit and mango flavours merging with the BRU everyone knows and loves.’
The flavour innovation was inspired by a poll run by the iconic Scottish brand in 2020, where BRU fans whittled four novel flavours down to just two. Tropical came top in an online poll with 5,300 votes, followed by Ice Cream with 4,000. While Candy Floss and Marshmallow missed out with 2,400 and 1,000 votes respectively.
Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at A.G. Barr, said: “The Scottish summer is one of life’s true luxuries - you wait all year for it to arrive and it’s gone before you know it. So we’ve created two exclusive IRN-BRU XTRA flavours to celebrate this much cherished season. But enjoy them while you can, because much like the rays in Scotland - when they’re gone, they’re gone.”