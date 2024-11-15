Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zayn Malik has rescheduled his upcoming shows in Edinburgh following the “devastating” loss of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Malik, 31, was set to perform two shows at the Capital's O2 Academy later this month. But the singer has announced on social media that both gigs are being postponed to December due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

A post on his Instagram account reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances (the) Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show originally scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8.”

A further date on November 21 at the same venue has been moved to December 9, the post said.

“All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates,” it added.

It comes just weeks after Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires last month, at the age of 31.

Malik quit One Direction in 2015 before the multi-million-selling boyband went on indefinite hiatus in 2016. Following the loss of Payne, he wrote on Instagram that he “never got to thank” the singer for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.

He added: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”