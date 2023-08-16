There’s something for everyone to enjoy at Underbelly’s venues this Fringe, including circus, late night comedy, children’s entertainers, award-winning theatre and dazzling dance. Here’s a taste of the incredible talent on offer that’s been entertaining audiences at Underbelly’s venue hubs at Bristo Square, George Square Gardens, Circus Hub and Cowgate.
1. Havana Street Party
A spectacular summer dance show from Cuba, bringing the ultimate party experience to the Fringe. Experience a night on the streets of Havana, with this incredible dance show featuring sexy salsa, sizzling rumba and thrilling street dance from the best dancers on the planet. Star dancers from popular Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion create a thrilling fusion of cool modern dance styles set to the latest Latin hits from Mark Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Cimafunk, Camila Capello, Los Van Van and Buena Vista.
Underbelly, Bristo Square (McEwan Hall), 5.30pm. Weekend: August 18-20, 25-27 (£17.50 / £16.50). Weekday: August 15-17, 21-24 (£16.50 / £15.50). Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. La Clique
After a sell out run in 2022, the multi award-winning, cabaret spectacular La Clique returns, featuring the best of circus, comedy and cabaret. Born at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004 and subsequently gaining international acclaim touring the globe, this is the original and trailblazing Spiegeltent cabaret show, bringing you a magnificent new collection of extraordinary new artists and unmissable favourites. The Olivier Award winning, international sensation promises to be a night of laughs, gasps and can’t believe your eyes moments from the best acts around the world.
Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) 7.20pm. Weekend: August 17-20, 24-26 (£21 / £20) Weekday: August 15-16, 22-23 (£19 / £18) Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. Batsu!
Long, long ago, in the Land of the Rising Sun, four Warriors used the power of laughter to capture Batsu no Akuma, the spirit of punishment, within a sacred gong. Now the evil spirit has once more emerged in Edinburgh and the comedy warriors must rise again! Experience the underground hit show from New York and Chicago where comedians and Fringe guest stars compete to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant chicken, and many more hilarious, jaw-dropping punishments. Immerse yourself in the “gonzo” and “bacchanalian” world of BATSU!, where anything can happen!
Underbelly, Cowgate (Belly Dancer), 10.45pm. Weekend: August 18-20, 25-27 (£17.50 / £16.50). Weekday: August 15-17, 22-24 (£15.50 / £14.50). Photo: Lesley Martin
4. Escalate
Virtuosic juggling, innovative lighting and relentless energy collide in this pioneering new show from Throw Catch Collective. Australia’s best jugglers rip through an explosive hour of entertainment, pushing the boundaries of their art with a unique eye for musicality and timing. Effortlessly blending rhythm and movement with juggling, it’s stylish, playful and curious.
Udderbelly, 4pm, Weekend: August 18-20, 25-27 (£15/ £14) Weekday: August 15-17, 22-24, 28 (£14 / £13) Photo: Mash Biryukova