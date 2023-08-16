3 . Batsu!

Long, long ago, in the Land of the Rising Sun, four Warriors used the power of laughter to capture Batsu no Akuma, the spirit of punishment, within a sacred gong. Now the evil spirit has once more emerged in Edinburgh and the comedy warriors must rise again! Experience the underground hit show from New York and Chicago where comedians and Fringe guest stars compete to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant chicken, and many more hilarious, jaw-dropping punishments. Immerse yourself in the “gonzo” and “bacchanalian” world of BATSU!, where anything can happen! Underbelly, Cowgate (Belly Dancer), 10.45pm. Weekend: August 18-20, 25-27 (£17.50 / £16.50). Weekday: August 15-17, 22-24 (£15.50 / £14.50). Photo: Lesley Martin