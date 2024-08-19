Edinburgh Fringe 2024: These are 10 'Funniest Joke of the Fringe' winners from the last decade

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Every August, comedy channel U&Dave names its top joke from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which is chosen by a panel of critics and then voted on by members of the public.

The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for 2024 was won by comedian Mark Simmons, who claimed the prestigious prize a decade on from his first appearance at the event.

Simmons won the award with his gag: “I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship but I bottled it.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 previous winners of The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award.

1. Funniest Edinburgh Fringe jokes from years gone by

"I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."

2. 2023: Lorna Rose Treen

"I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta."

3. Masai Graham - 2022

"I keep randomly shouting out 'broccoli' and 'cauliflower' - I think I might have florets."

4. Olaf Falafel - 2019

