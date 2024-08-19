The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for 2024 was won by comedian Mark Simmons, who claimed the prestigious prize a decade on from his first appearance at the event.

Simmons won the award with his gag: “I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship but I bottled it.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 previous winners of The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award.

2013: Funniest Edinburgh Fringe jokes from years gone by

2023: Lorna Rose Treen "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."

2022: Masai Graham "I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta."