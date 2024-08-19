The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for 2024 was won by comedian Mark Simmons, who claimed the prestigious prize a decade on from his first appearance at the event.
Simmons won the award with his gag: “I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship but I bottled it.”
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 previous winners of The Funniest Joke of the Fringe award.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.