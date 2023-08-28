Scottish actor throws on pair of headphones and gets down at the silent disco

Gerard Butler has been spotted on quite a few occasions recently as he takes in the Edinburgh Fringe – and now the Hollywood superstar has been pictured at the silent disco on Bristo Square.

Fringe-goers were left gobsmacked when Butler, whose movie roles include How to Train Your Dragon and P.S. I love You, put on a pair of headphones and had a silent dance to some pop classics.

The team at Silent Adventures, which run the hugely popular silent disco tours in Edinburgh, took to social media to share a photo of the actor.

Gerard Butler was pictured with a member of the Silent Adventures team, who run the silent disco at Bristo Square in Edinburgh. Photo: Silent Adventures

Posting the image of the 53-year-old, they wrote: "Fun Fridays on Silent Adventures."

Paisley-born Butler was also seen in the crowd at the Famous Grouse Nations Series final test match between Scotland and Georgia on Saturday.

The actor happily posed for pics as he watched his team win 33-6 at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

His latest public appearances come just days after he stunned staff and customers at an Edinburgh restaurant when he dropped in for bite to eat.

Butler, who worked as a trainee lawyer at an Edinburgh law firm before becoming an actor, visited Merchant Street restaurant Divino Enoteca to enjoy some Italian cuisine.

He posed for a picture with owner Alberto Crolla, which the restaurant shared on their social media channels.

Butler isn't the only A-lister to have been spotted out and about in Edinburgh during the Fringe this year.

A fortnight ago, Ewan McGregor turned heads when he popped into an Edinburgh for a coffee.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting actor posed for a picture with a member of staff at Cappuccino on the city's Jeffrey Street, which the cafe later shared on their Instagram.

And chart-topping star Example paid a visit to The Ox on London Street, near the bottom of Broughton Street, ahead of his sellout show at the Capital’s O2 Academy.

Example, whose hits include Changed the Way You Kiss Me, Playing in the Shadows and Kickstarts, was joined by his crew at the popular venue, which was recently named by The Guardian as one of the best places in the UK to get a Sunday roast.