The official trailer for Damaged, Samuel L Jackson’s new serial killer film, has been released – and some of the action takes place in Edinburgh. Here is everything we know about the movie, including the cast, plot and release date.

What is the film about?

Here’s the synopsis: How do you catch a brilliant monster? When a sadistic murderer surfaces in Scotland, terrified local authorities call on a Chicago police detective who investigated a killing spree with the same horrific pattern five years earlier. Samuel L Jackson and Vincent Cassel star in this shocking thriller about two detectives with tortured pasts trying to stop a merciless serial killer before he claims his next victim.

Serial killer film Damaged, which was partly shot in Edinburgh, stars Vincent Cassel (left) and Samuel L Jackson (right).

Who else is in the film?

The cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Laura Haddock, John Hannah, Katie Dickie and Brian McCardie.

Who is the director?

Terry McDonough, whose previous credits include episodes of the smash-hit TV shows Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, is the helm.

What Edinburgh locations were used?

The trailer for the film features a fair few locations around Auld Reekie. Shots showing Edinburgh Castle, Calton Hill, the Royal Mile and the Forth Road Bridge can be seen. We also know that several locations in West Lothian were used during filming, including Bathgate and a church near Almondvale Stadium in Livingston.

When will the film be released in the UK?