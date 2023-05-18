News you can trust since 1873
BBC presenter spotted on Dunbar beach

By Anna Bryan
Published 18th May 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:55 BST

Locals spotted a film crew shooting a popular BBC television series in East Lothian.

Presenter Nicki Chapman was seen filming on Belhaven Bay in Dunbar, on Wednesday afternoon, May 17. Locals have speculated that the crew was shooting Escape to the Country, a long-running BBC daytime series, which follows home buyers as they search for their dream home in rural areas. Chapman has been presenting the show, which is now airing its 23rd series, since 2009.

Edinburgh and the Lothians has become a popular spot for film and TV productions to shoot. Recently, crews were seen filming a new Rebus TV series in Edinburgh, while Location Location Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp was spotted in the Bruntsfield area, days before an episode of the property programme aired, showing couples house-hunting in the city. Even some blockbuster films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Fast & Furious, have used Edinburgh as a backdrop.

The presenter of BBC show Escape to the Country was spotting filming in East Lothian, on Belhaven Bay in Dunbar.
East Lothian Council has been contacted for comment.

