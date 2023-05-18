East Lothian locals spot presenter Nicki Chapman filming for BBC's Escape to the Country on Belhaven Bay
Locals spotted a film crew shooting a popular BBC television series in East Lothian.
Presenter Nicki Chapman was seen filming on Belhaven Bay in Dunbar, on Wednesday afternoon, May 17. Locals have speculated that the crew was shooting Escape to the Country, a long-running BBC daytime series, which follows home buyers as they search for their dream home in rural areas. Chapman has been presenting the show, which is now airing its 23rd series, since 2009.
Edinburgh and the Lothians has become a popular spot for film and TV productions to shoot. Recently, crews were seen filming a new Rebus TV series in Edinburgh, while Location Location Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp was spotted in the Bruntsfield area, days before an episode of the property programme aired, showing couples house-hunting in the city. Even some blockbuster films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Fast & Furious, have used Edinburgh as a backdrop.
East Lothian Council has been contacted for comment.