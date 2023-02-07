The latest series of Love Island, starring new host Maya Jama, has been a rollercoaster so far. We’ve had recoupling drama, shock dumpings, sneaky kisses, betrayals – and we haven’t even had Casa Amor yet.

Filmed in South Africa, the winter edition of the popular reality dating show kicked off on ITV2 on Monday, January 16. But when is the Love Island grand finale? And which couple are favourites to win the £50,000 prize money?

When is the Love Island 2023 final? When did Love Island 2023 start?

Samie Elishi on Love Island 2023 (ITV)

The official date for the Love Island 2023 final hasn’t been announced yet by ITV. However – as the show normally runs for eight weeks and always finishes on a Monday – we can be fairly confident in saying the final will take place on Monday March 13, 2023.

This will take us exactly eight weeks from the series’ first episode, on Monday, January 16. So get your popcorn ready for then!

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2023?

The current favourites to win Love Island 2023 are Will Young and Jessie Winter, with odds of 1/1. In second place are Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammed with 7/2 odds. Third place is Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, with odds of 11/2. Lana is also the fourth favourite to win, but this time with Casey O’Gorman. And coming up fifth are Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.

Ellie and Casey during the heart rate challenge on Love Island 2023 (ITV2)

But that can all change!

