Remember Millie and Liam? Chloe and Toby? Kaz and Tyler? The last series of Love Island UK seems like a lifetime ago. Love Island 2022 is here – and the ITV2 show is bringing more drama than ever before.

But, let’s look back on some of the main islanders from last series. Here’s who’s still together from Love Island 2021, and what they’ve been up to since.

These are the Love Island couples still together from the 2021 series (ITV)

Are Millie Court and Liam Reardon from Love Island still together?

Millie and Liam were the winners of Love Island 2021, choosing to split the £50,000 award money. Their relationship in the villa wasn’t plain sailing – with the show’s infamous Casa Amor twist almost breaking the couple up for good.

Liam (now 22) flirted with other girls in the alternative villa, and grew very close to Lillie Haynes, sharing a bed with her and kissing her. When he returned to the main villa solo, it appeared to Millie (now 24) for a second he had stayed loyal.

But the bubble was burst in an explosive moment when Lillie showed up and said she had a connection with Liam and was shocked he didn’t couple up with her. Millie and Lillie even went for brunch together, where Lillie shared the details of her connection with Liam.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares in the Love Island villa (ITV)

However, after an apology and a few cheesy gestures from Liam, Millie eventually forgave him and the couple went on to win the series. After the show, the pair moved in together in a £1 million home in Essex.

They stayed together for a year afterwards, but on July 13 this year Millie revealed they had split.

In an Instagram story, she wrote: “To avoid any speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.

"Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared on Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

Are Faye Winter and Teddy Soares still together?

Faye and Teddy had a particularly explosive relationship in the Love Island villa. More than 25,000 people complained to OfCom after Faye unleashed a tirade of shouting and swearing at Teddy over a video of him admitting he found another woman attractive.

However, Faye apologised and they reconciled, coming in third place of the series. Faye has since admitted she feels “embarrassed” about the outburst.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: “I’m embarrassed, I’ve apologised, on more than one occasion, but you know, we’re over it now as a couple, so it’s made us stronger, and we’re just looking forward to the future.” The pair are still together, with Faye posting a photo of them with a cute guide dog to her 1.2 million Instagram followers just last week.

Are Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank still together?

Kaz and Tyler made it to fourth place in the Love Island 2021 final. The pair coupled up not long after his arrival on the fourth week of the seventh series.

Kaz stayed loyal during Casa Amor, however Tyler had his “head turned” by Clarisse Juliette. A bombshell postcard showing them kissing in bed together prompted Kaz to explore other options. She soon coupled up with Matthew MacNabb and Tyler returned from the second villa coupled up with Clarisse.

However, Kaz and Tyler eventually realised their feelings for each other and got back together, making it to the final. But, just three months after leaving the villa, the couple announced they had split.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Kaz said: “ I learned so much from that break up and period of time. At the end of the day, some relationships work and some relationships just don't, and this one just didn't.”

Are Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran still together?

Love Island 2021 runners up Chloe and Toby also had a bumpy ride in the villa. Originally coupled up with Kaz, Toby split up with her and instantly kissed Chloe. He then coupled up with Abigail Rawlings and later brought Mary Bedford back from Casa Amor.

Despite his shenanigans, he eventually realised he liked Chloe best and the pair coupled up again. The pair are still together, having moved in together shortly after leaving the villa.

However, like many couples from the show, they have also been facing rumours of a split. But Toby has recently shared footage of their holiday together on Instagram stories, where they appear happy.