It’s now 28 years since Mark Renton urged us to “Choose Life” in the film adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s cult 1993 novel, Trainspotting.

Released in UK cinemas on 23 February 1996, the Danny Boyle-directed movie gave the British film industry a much-needed shot in the arm. In doing so, it made household names of its young cast members – among them Ewan McGregor (Renton), Ewen Bremner (Spud) and Kelly Macdonald (Diane).

In honour of Edinburgh’s most famous flim, we’ve put together a Trainspotting quiz so you can test your knowledge. Have a crack at it, folks, and post your results in the comment section.

Cult film Trainspotting, starring Ewan McGregor, pictured, was released in UK cinemas in 1996.

Questions

1 - What year was the first Trainspotting film released?

2 - In which two cities is Trainspotting set?

3 - In the film's opening scene, Renton and Spud are chased by security for shoplifting from which shop on Princes Street?

4 - What song was used in the film's opening scene?

5 - Which future Doctor Who was originally offered the role of Begbie?

6 - Who won a BAFTA for Trainspotting?

7 - Which Scots actor starred as Mark Renton's dad?

8 - Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh plays which character in the film?

9 - What is Begbie’s first name?

10 - Which cast member played Renton in the original stage production of Irvine Welsh 's novel?

11 - What is the name of Spud’s girlfriend played by Shirley Henderson?

12 - Name the nightclub where Renton first meets Diane?

13 - What song is playing when Renton and Diane first meet?

14 - The writing on the wall of the nightclub where Renton meets Diane is the same as that in a bar in which other film?

15 - The film’s soundtrack and its sequel feature two different songs both titled Temptation – can you name the 80s bands who recorded the tracks?

16 - What is Renton’s job while in London?

17 - Peter Mullan stars as drug dealer Swanney – but what is Swanney’s nickname?

18 - Which Scottish actor does Sick Boy idolise?

19 - Who is implied to be baby Dawn’s dad?

20 - Name the game show host who has a cameo in the movie?

21 - Which musician said his band turned down the chance to be on the Trainspotting soundtrack – because he thought the film was actually about trainspotters?

22 - What is the name of Tommy's ex-girlfriend played by Pauline Lynch?

23 - Which disease does Tommy die from?

24 - In the film's final scene of Trainspotting, Spud finds money left for him by Renton. How much?

25 - What is the name of the Trainspotting movie sequel?

Answers

1 - 1996

2 - Edinburgh and London

3 - John Menzies

4 - Iggy Pop's Lust for Life

5 - Christopher Eccleston

6 - John Hodge (Best Adapted Screenplay)

7 - James Cosmo

8 - Mickey Forrester

9 - Francis

10 - Ewen Bremner

11 - Gail

12 - Volcano

13 - Atomic by Sleeper

14 - Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange

15 - Heaven 17 and New Order.

16 - Property letting agent

17 - Mother Superior

18 - Sean Connery

19 - Sick Boy

20 - Dale Winton

21 - Noel Gallagher

22 - Lizzy

23 - Toxoplasmosis

24 - £4,000