How Edinburgh pubs compare among UK's cheapest and most expensive cities for a pint
It comes the team at Aqua conducted new research to determine which UK city is the best for beer garden lovers.
The research analysed factors such as the price of drinks, average temperatures, amount of sunshine, amount of rainfall, and the number of beer gardens in the different cities.
Blackpool takes the crown as the city with the cheapest pint, with an average price of just £3.25. Close behind is Northampton, where a pint will set you back £3.50.
London and Belfast top the list as the most expensive places for a pint, with an average price of £6. This is followed closely byBristol, where a pint costs £5.60, then Reading at £5.50. Norwich came fourth with £5.25, and Edinburgh came fifth with £5.20.
Sharvan Selvam, Commercial Director for Aqua said: “When faced with lots of social plans, or even just the lure of long afternoons enjoying the sunshine with friends and family, it’s easy to spend more than you had planned.
“Putting a budget in place is the first step in helping you stay in control of your money. If you feel pressured to overspend, communicate your goals with friends and family and look for budget friendly alternatives.
“Everyone’s financial situation is different, so it’s important to do what’s best for you and your future.”