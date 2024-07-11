Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opening date for a new Marks and Spencer branch in Edinburgh has been announced.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy a range of features at the new M&S Food store next week in Stockbridge – including an in-store bakery, coffee to go and Click & Collect.

It comes several months after the retail giant unveiled plans to invest £30 million in stores across Scotland. The massive investment will deliver more than five new store openings and expansions over an 18 month period, supporting over 6,500 jobs in communities across the country

The latest store, located at the former Co-op in Raeburn Place, will open its doors on Thursday, July 18.

Sacha Berendji, M&S Operations Director said: “This is our biggest ever investment in Scotland, putting £30m into transforming the shopping experience for customer - bringing new jobs across the country with bigger, better, fresh-market style foodhalls and new opportunities for Scottish shoppers to access our best-ever, most inspiringly presented clothing, home and beauty range.

“Our investment in Scotland goes beyond new stores with M&S sourcing more Scottish produce than ever before, through strong partnerships with local producers.

“Around 2,500 Scottish farms, sea farms and fisheries supply us with great quality products, many supplied beyond Scotland to M&S stores across the UK. Our commitment to Scotland has never been stronger.”