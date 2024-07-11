New Edinburgh M&S foodhall with in-store bakery has opening date announced by Marks and Spencer

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The opening date for a new Marks and Spencer branch in Edinburgh has been announced.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy a range of features at the new M&S Food store next week in Stockbridge – including an in-store bakery, coffee to go and Click & Collect.

It comes several months after the retail giant unveiled plans to invest £30 million in stores across Scotland. The massive investment will deliver more than five new store openings and expansions over an 18 month period, supporting over 6,500 jobs in communities across the country

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest store, located at the former Co-op in Raeburn Place, will open its doors on Thursday, July 18.

Sacha Berendji, M&S Operations Director said: “This is our biggest ever investment in Scotland, putting £30m into transforming the shopping experience for customer - bringing new jobs across the country with bigger, better, fresh-market style foodhalls and new opportunities for Scottish shoppers to access our best-ever, most inspiringly presented clothing, home and beauty range.

“Our investment in Scotland goes beyond new stores with M&S sourcing more Scottish produce than ever before, through strong partnerships with local producers.

“Around 2,500 Scottish farms, sea farms and fisheries supply us with great quality products, many supplied beyond Scotland to M&S stores across the UK. Our commitment to Scotland has never been stronger.”

Related topics:M&SEdinburghFoodhallScotlandCoffeeJobsCo-OpBeauty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice