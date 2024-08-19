Ted Baker to shut West Lothian store as closing date is announced following closure of Edinburgh store
and live on Freeview channel 276
The business behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), fell into administration in March. Since then, 15 UK stores have already closed, resulting in approximately 245 job losses.
As reported by Sky News, negotiations between Authentic Brands, Ted Baker's owner, and retail mogul Mike Ashley's Frasers Group have broken down, leading to the anticipated closure of all remaining stores by Tuesday, August 20.
This means the outlet store Livingston's Designer Outlet will close its doors for good. It follows the closure of the Ted Baker store on Edinburgh's George Street, which closed earlier this year.
Authentic Brands, the US-based firm behind Juicy Couture and Reebok, will remain the owner of Ted Baker’s intellectual property.
Ted Baker was founded in Glasgow 1988 by Ray Kelvin. Kelvin, who came from a family with a background in fashion, named the brand after a fictional character, creating a persona that embodied the quirky and distinctive style that would come to define the brand.
Ted Baker initially started as a men's shirt specialist. The brand quickly gained a reputation for high-quality shirts with a distinctive design flair, often incorporating bold patterns and vibrant colours.
The early success was driven by a unique marketing strategy where the brand offered laundry services for every shirt purchased, positioning itself as a brand that paid attention to both quality and customer service.
The brand became known for its quirky, playful and often whimsical approach to fashion. Ted Baker’s use of bold patterns, floral prints and attention to detail helped it stand out in a crowded market.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.