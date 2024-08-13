West Lothian ‘institution’ sweet shop closes after 55 years as family say ‘all good things come to an end’
Coia's Sweet Shop, on West Main Street in Armadale, first opened in 1969 and has been run by brothers James and Giorgio Coia since 1996, when they took over from their parents.
The brothers announced their decision to retire last year, citing a variety of reasons, including wanting to spend more time with family and the rising costs of running a business.
Often described by locals as ‘a local institution’, the shop sold traditional sweets and was best known for its home made ice cream, which is a secret family recipe.
In an emotional post on Facebook, Giorgio's daughter, Nadia Coia, wrote: “It’s the end of an era for the family business.
Happy retirement dad. No one deserves it more than what you do. You have worked so hard over the years and not only the shop will be missed but you and Uncle James will be too.
“Without both of you, Coia’s wouldn’t be the same. No one could ever fill both of your shoes. We’ve heard the same patter for the last ten+ years – it never grew old!
“It’s been such a massive part of our childhood and also the community of Armadale for over 50 years, we are all so sad to see it go. But I suppose ‘all good things come to an end’.
“We are so proud to call you our dad and when Roma grows up she will realise her Granda is a legend.”
Nadia added: “On behalf of Giorgio and James, they would like to say a big thank you to each and everyone of you who have travelled far and wide for Coia’s ice cream, to those who popped in for a bleather, to those who were their regulars and to those who were coming for the first time.”
