Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved West Lothian sweet shop has closed its doors for the last time – after being in business for 55 years.

Coia's Sweet Shop, on West Main Street in Armadale, first opened in 1969 and has been run by brothers James and Giorgio Coia since 1996, when they took over from their parents.

The brothers announced their decision to retire last year, citing a variety of reasons, including wanting to spend more time with family and the rising costs of running a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Often described by locals as ‘a local institution’, the shop sold traditional sweets and was best known for its home made ice cream, which is a secret family recipe.

Brothers Giorgio and James Coia ran Coia's Sweet Shop in Armadale, West Lothian, since 1996, when they took over from their parents. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

In an emotional post on Facebook, Giorgio's daughter, Nadia Coia, wrote: “It’s the end of an era for the family business.

Happy retirement dad. No one deserves it more than what you do. You have worked so hard over the years and not only the shop will be missed but you and Uncle James will be too.

“Without both of you, Coia’s wouldn’t be the same. No one could ever fill both of your shoes. We’ve heard the same patter for the last ten+ years – it never grew old!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been such a massive part of our childhood and also the community of Armadale for over 50 years, we are all so sad to see it go. But I suppose ‘all good things come to an end’.

“We are so proud to call you our dad and when Roma grows up she will realise her Granda is a legend.”

Nadia added: “On behalf of Giorgio and James, they would like to say a big thank you to each and everyone of you who have travelled far and wide for Coia’s ice cream, to those who popped in for a bleather, to those who were their regulars and to those who were coming for the first time.”