Edinburgh city centre cafe selling 'best breakfast sandwiches ever' goes up for sale

A “beautifully presented” cafe in Edinburgh city centre has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrichor Sandwich Bar and Cafe, located on North Charlotte Street, is available for a leasehold price of £39,500.

The West End eatery, which is a short walk from Princes Street and just yards from Charlotte Square, opened in 2023. It has become available after the current owners decided to sell for 'personal reasons'. The business has a 4.5/5 rating on Google, with one recent customer praising the food, saying: “One of the best breakfast sandwiches I’ve ever had. We also had the quiche that was good, and a great latte as well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A listing for the business on RightBiz reads: “The location of the business lends itself perfectly to trade to a mix of passers-by, tourists and office workers. The West End is still seen as prime grade A office territory with many high-end firms and companies located close by.

“The business is presented to a very high standard and offered for sale in true walk in condition. The unit was refitted recently and is fitted to an exacting standard. There is seating for around 12 customers by way of tables and chairs and bench and stools with further scope for outdoor covers.

“Our clients took over this business in 2023 and offer a beautifully presented sandwich shop/ café. For personal reasons, by way of relocation, they have decided to sell the business. They choose to trade just five days a week, where they offer a wide and varied selection of rolls, sandwiches, wraps, pies, soups, salads, sweet delights etc and a full range of hot and cold drinks.”

For more information on Petrichor Sandwich Bar and Cafe, visit www.rightbiz.co.uk/buy_business/for_sale/620355_edinburgh.html