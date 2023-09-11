Edinburgh shopping: First look at women's fashion brand Scamp & Dude's new store at St James Quarter
British women’s fashion brand Scamp & Dude opened its first store in Scotland at St James Quarter in Edinburgh on Saturday, September 9.
The opening of the new 2,939 sqft store in Edinburgh comes after a year of expansive growth for the brand, which will also see the opening of a store in Battersea Power Station, London. Scamp & Dude’s only store in Scotland will be situated on Level 3 in St James Quarter, adding to the growing list of fashion brands opening at the shopping centre in the heart of the city, which re-opened in 2021.
To kick off the Edinburgh store’s grand opening Scamp & Dude held fun activities and gave away an Edinburgh-exclusive Scamp & Dude tote bag to shoppers that spent £100 or more over the launch weekend. Founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016, Scamp & Dude was created after Jo was separated from her children while in hospital undergoing life-saving brain surgery.