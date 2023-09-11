News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh shopping: First look at women's fashion brand Scamp & Dude's new store at St James Quarter

Another fashion brand moves into Edinburgh shopping centre
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST

British women’s fashion brand Scamp & Dude opened its first store in Scotland at St James Quarter in Edinburgh on Saturday, September 9.

The opening of the new 2,939 sqft store in Edinburgh comes after a year of expansive growth for the brand, which will also see the opening of a store in Battersea Power Station, London. Scamp & Dude’s only store in Scotland will be situated on Level 3 in St James Quarter, adding to the growing list of fashion brands opening at the shopping centre in the heart of the city, which re-opened in 2021.

To kick off the Edinburgh store’s grand opening Scamp & Dude held fun activities and gave away an Edinburgh-exclusive Scamp & Dude tote bag to shoppers that spent £100 or more over the launch weekend. Founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016, Scamp & Dude was created after Jo was separated from her children while in hospital undergoing life-saving brain surgery.

The new store, the brand's first in Scotland, will showcase Scamp & Dude’s stylish collection of womenswear, kids wear as well as charitable products and will be a fitting location for the brand’s loyal and rapidly growing community in Scotland, who are known as the ‘Duders’

1. Flagship store

The new store, the brand's first in Scotland, will showcase Scamp & Dude's stylish collection of womenswear, kids wear as well as charitable products and will be a fitting location for the brand's loyal and rapidly growing community in Scotland, who are known as the 'Duders'

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Edinburgh store, Scamp & Dude founder and CEO, Jo Tutchener-Sharp (pictured), said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Scamp & Dude to Edinburgh as our first Scottish location as we feel there is already a real flavour for the brand here in Scotland.”

2. Founder and CEO

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Edinburgh store, Scamp & Dude founder and CEO, Jo Tutchener-Sharp (pictured), said: "We are thrilled to be bringing Scamp & Dude to Edinburgh as our first Scottish location as we feel there is already a real flavour for the brand here in Scotland."

The retail space will also serve as a venue for the brand's ongoing charity campaigns and events, which Scamp & Dude are renowned for and will continue to run at the new St James Quarter store.

3. Events

The retail space will also serve as a venue for the brand's ongoing charity campaigns and events, which Scamp & Dude are renowned for and will continue to run at the new St James Quarter store.

Speaking ahead of the shop's opening last Saturday, Jo Tutchener-Sharp added: “Being located in St James Quarter alongside so many other great brands is an honour, and we cannot wait to officially launch."

4. Excited

Speaking ahead of the shop's opening last Saturday, Jo Tutchener-Sharp added: "Being located in St James Quarter alongside so many other great brands is an honour, and we cannot wait to officially launch."

