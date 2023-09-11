The opening of the new 2,939 sqft store in Edinburgh comes after a year of expansive growth for the brand, which will also see the opening of a store in Battersea Power Station, London. Scamp & Dude’s only store in Scotland will be situated on Level 3 in St James Quarter, adding to the growing list of fashion brands opening at the shopping centre in the heart of the city, which re-opened in 2021.