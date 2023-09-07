Exciting new darts bar in Edinburgh city centre is due to open its doors soon

Get ready to step up to the oche. An award-winning darts bar has announced the opening date for their first Edinburgh venue.

Flight Club Darts have confirmed they will be opening in St James Quarter on November 17 this year. It will be their second Scottish location, and they’re taking bookings now.

With venues around the UK, Flight Club’s unique ‘social darts’ concept promises to deliver a social experience like no other, designed to bring people together through multiplayer games, show-stopping cocktails and tasty bites.

Flight Club will add a technology-charged twist to Edinburgh’s social scene and welcomes first-timers and fanatics alike. Automated scoring eliminates any need for counting and will seamlessly guide players through fast-paced, exciting games, whilst handy ‘push for service’ buttons will ensure not a moment of epic gameplay is missed when refreshments are required.

The new venue will give players the chance to discover an impressive 10 oche playing areas and will be neighbouring some of the biggest names in retail and hospitality. The venue will celebrate the city's heritage with a large mural featuring historical landmarks, and a model Victorian railway running throughout the height of the bar, calling at thoughtfully designed streets and stations.

If Prosecco and bottomless pizza sounds like more of a winning combination, Flight Club will be offering an incredible Brunch Social every Saturday and Sunday. Delivering on all those crispy base, ultra-cheesy cravings, the paddle board pizzas come with a variety of toppings and can be tailored to suit dietary requirements, whilst each guest will receive a bottle of Prosecco.

Flight Club CEO Steve Moore said: “We love the atmosphere in Edinburgh and the existing hospitality and nightlife scene, so we are beyond excited to be opening a Flight Club in St James Quarter this autumn.