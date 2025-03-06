Family-run Edinburgh Chinese takeaway set to close its doors after more than 30 years

A popular Chinese takeaway at the heart of an Edinburgh community for over 30 years has gone on the market, with its future up in the air.

New Hung Wai, on Northfield Broadway, has been run by the same family for more than three decades, but they have now decided to offer the unit for rent.

A listing for the premises, which sits between the award-winning Giovanni's fish and chip shop and Italian restaurant That's Amore, says it would suit any number of hot food offerings.

An advert on RightBiz reads: “Our clients and their family have operated a business from this location for over 30 years and have decided now to offer the unit for rent.

“The property would suit any number of hot food offerings. Currently set up as a Chinese takeaway, there is potential to continue this or to look at an alternative cuisine.

“The business is situated in the Edinburgh suburb of Northfield, just off the main A1 routing and midway between the city centre and Portobello. There are a good number of complementary businesses in the vicinity along with being a densely populated residential area.

“The property has a traditional take away lay out internally with a serving counter separating the front shop from the staff area. We estimate the subjects extend to 45.5 square metres.

“A guide price of £20,000 is sought for the leasehold interest in the property and all fixtures & fittings pertaining thereto. A rental deposit will be required.”

You can view the full listing for New Hung Wai on the Rightbiz website.

