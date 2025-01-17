Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh is to welcome a giant new Lidl supermarket this summer – and it will have its own in-house bakery.

The superstore, located on Seafield Road, will replace the former B&M unit at a site which was previously home to a Poundworld store and a Carpet Right showroom.

With a proposed sales area of 1,391m2, the store will feature the much-loved ‘Middle of Lidl’ aisles, alongside customer toilets with baby changing facilities. There will also be ample parking spaces for cars and bicycles, including electric vehicle charging points.

The German discount chain's latest opening is set to boost the local economy with the creation of up to 40 new jobs. Underscoring Lidl’s commitment to its colleagues, new starters will receive one of the highest rates of pay in the sector.

Ross Jackson, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “Our property team has worked hard behind the scenes for more than five years to deliver the Seafield Road store, so it’s great to be able to announce that work on site is now underway.

“This new Lidl store will be our fourteenth in Edinburgh, reflecting our efforts to constantly scour the country for new sites, identifying opportunities not just in towns where we don’t currently have stores, but also in areas where existing stores are experiencing increasing demand.

“We’re pleased to say we’re currently on track to open before the end of 2025 and will of course continue to keep the community updated during this construction phase.”

The announcement comes as Lidl saw the second highest growth out of all the supermarkets in Scotland over the past year, growing 10.8%.