Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “very successful” Greek takeaway in Edinburgh has gone up for sale due to the owner's ill health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodrulis, a family-run business on Granton Road, has been trading for five years, building up an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating from customers on Google.

Now, however, new owners are being sought to take over the eatery after it went on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A listing for the business on Rightbiz reads: “The business is well established and has been family run for the last five years. Unfortunately due to health reasons the current owner is having to sell the business. They are happy to offer a hand over period for a new owner. The business is based in the Granton area of Edinburgh within a densely populated residential area.

“The business is currently run as a successful Greek takeaway and offers many traditional Greek dishes. A new owner could easily change the menu to suit other types of food and offer a completely different menu. Due to illness the takeaway is open on restricted hours so there is massive potential to expand the days and times the business is open. There is also potential to expand the delivery side of the business as this is extremely popular.”

You can view the full listing on the Rightbiz website here.

Click here to sign up 👇