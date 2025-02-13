New East Lothian chippy from family run business established over 50 years ago opens

A new fish and chip shop throws its open its doors today – and it's the fourth venue across East Lothian for a family business established in 1970.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bene's Fish & Chips, who already run takeaways in Prestonpans, Port Seton and Dalkeith, have taken over the unit formerly occupied by Eskview Fry Fish & Chips.

Sharing the news on social media earlier this week, the owners said: “Exciting news! Bene’s is taking over the fish & chip shop in Stoneybank, and we’re thrilled to get started serving the wonderful people in the community. Mark your calendars for our grand opening on Thursday, 13th February – we can’t wait to welcome you all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For over 50 years, we've been serving up the crispiest, golden chips and the most succulent, flaky fish. We're a family-run business built on a foundation of sustainability, freshness, and good old-fashioned cooking.”

Bene's Musselburgh are looking for full-time and part-time counter staff to join their team.

Residents reacted well to the news, with one local saying they were “so excited” to try the new chippy.

Another wrote: “It's my birthday on Thursday. Myself and my husband love fish and chips. Where in Musselburgh is your new shop. We're visiting the town for the first time.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.