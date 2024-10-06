Midlothian crime: Man, 32, arrested after 'serious assault' of woman in wooded area of Dalkeith
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in Midlothian.
Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody following the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith.
Officers are continuing their investigation and have said there will be an increased police presence in the area.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman near Abbey Road in Dalkeith on the evening of Friday, 4 October, 2024.
“Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.”