Midlothian crime: Man, 32, arrested after 'serious assault' of woman in wooded area of Dalkeith

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Oct 2024, 10:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in Midlothian.

Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody following the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith.

The allleged incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are continuing their investigation and have said there will be an increased police presence in the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman near Abbey Road in Dalkeith on the evening of Friday, 4 October, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.”

Related topics:PoliceDalkeithPolice ScotlandMidlothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice