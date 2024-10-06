Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in Midlothian.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody following the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road, Dalkeith.

The allleged incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are continuing their investigation and have said there will be an increased police presence in the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old woman near Abbey Road in Dalkeith on the evening of Friday, 4 October, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.”