Historic East Lothian pub dating back to 1908 takes 'tough decision' to shut for good

A historic pub in East Lothian has called last orders after its owners took the “tough decision” to shut permanently.

The New Prestoungrange Gothenburg, which is affectionately known as 'The Goth', served its last customers on Friday, January 31.

The Gothenburg, located on the High Street in Prestonpans, was established in 1908, taking inspiration from the Swedish city of the same name. It was founded as part of the Temperance Movement and was one of many pubs of the time where landlords attempted to encourage less heavy drinking amongst the local miners by offering food and soft drinks.

Sharing news of the closure on Facebook, landlord Patrick Cairney said last week: “We have made the tough decision to stop trading at the Goth, and today will be our last day. We will be open from 5-8pm for food this evening, and will have a karaoke this evening from 8.30-11.30pm and will close the bar at midnight.

“We’d like to thank all our family, friends and customers for your support over the last 2 years. Anyone who has gift vouchers etc can still use these at our other business – The Linton down in East Linton. We will still be doing outside catering, take aways etc from the Linton, so please get in touch. Thanks again, and looking forward to seeing everyone tonight. Team Goth.”

Speaking to the East Lothian Courier, DJ Johnston-Smith, chairperson of Prestonpans Community Council, said that members of the group were “deeply saddened” by the news.

He said: “As a former publican myself, I know only too well exactly how much work and effort goes into running a traditional pub and just how hard the management and staff will have tried to avoid this circumstance coming to pass.

“The Community Council wishes Patrick and his team well during these difficult and trying days, as they move on to other things, and we look forward to working with Dr Prestoungrange in any way we can in the coming months, as he mulls over the future of this iconic local building.”

It is understood that a meeting will be held in March to discuss the potential future of the building.

