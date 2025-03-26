Popular restaurant near Edinburgh with hundreds of 5-star reviews goes up for sale

A highly-rated Tandoori restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh has gone on the market.

Christie & Co, the specialist business property adviser, has been instructed to market Queen’s Spice in the coastal town of South Queensferry.

Queen’s Spice, which has earned heaps of rave reviews on Tripadvisor and other platforms, is a licensed restaurant serving around 50 covers, presented in turnkey condition. The business has a well-established reputation and is situated in a high footfall, central location.

The restaurant could be suitable for a variety of concepts and offers the potential for further revenue streams such as expanding takeaway service.

Simon Watson, a business agent at Christie & Co who is managing the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a prime high street location in the seaside town of South Queensferry. We are seeking a new tenant for our client to take on the current business on a minimum 10 year term or potentially explore a new concept than can work in the local area.”

A new lease for the restaurant is available with offers being invited.

For more information, visit www.christie.com/5265448/

