Trendy Edinburgh hangout invites city to stay out late with launch of ‘The 9pm Club’

One of Edinburgh's most stylish venues is dialling up the fun this summer with the launch of ‘The 9pm Club’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duck & Waffle’s brand-new summer initiative, which runs from June to September, is designed to energise the Capital's evening dining culture with 25% off food and beverage bill from 9pm to close.

With The 9pm Club, the St James Quarter bar restaurant invites locals and visitors alike to extend their evenings and embrace everything that Auld Reekie has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to give guests a new reason to dine later,” says Duck & Waffle Edinburgh's Assistant General Manager David Sculac. “The 9pm Club is about embracing the energy of Edinburgh after dark - great food, great company, and a chance to enjoy the city in a different light. We want to be a go-to for anyone looking to dine out post 9pm".

The 9pm Club is available seven nights a week, offering a unique ambiance for diners looking to enjoy a sunset meal, a spontaneous night out, or a post-show supper. Duck & Waffle will also introduce an evening entertainment programme – a brand-new series of after-hours DJ sets curated to pair perfectly with their signature dishes.

Whether it’s a late dinner after the theatre, cocktails with friends, or simply a new summer ritual, Duck & Waffle's 9pm Club is set to become a standout feature of Edinburgh’s evening scene.

For reservations or more information, visit www.duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/the9pmclub-edinburgh/

Guests are encouraged to book in advance to ensure they don’t miss out.