‘Devastated’ Edinburgh restaurant staff offer ‘handsome reward’ after beloved colleague is ‘ab-duck-ted’

Staff at an Edinburgh restaurant are offering a reward after a beloved duck ‘went missing’ from venue.

Duck & Waffle, at St James Quarter, took to social media to share the ‘devastating’ news after the disapperance.

Posting on Instagram, they wrote: “There’s been an ab-duck-tion. Duncan the Duck is missing from Duck & Waffle Edinburgh, and we need your help to find him.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch. There is a reward in place for his safe return.”

Alex Winter, general manager at Duck & Waffle, told the Evening News: “Our dapper Duckman, Duncan, was ab-duck-ted! Duncan is no ordinary duck at 6'4" tall with a golden beak and black bow tie. He was more than just a colleague, he was one of our best pals – a local Edinburgh laddie, born and raised out of St Margaret's Loch, Arthur’s seat.