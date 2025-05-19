10 UK university halls and accomodations shortlisted at Student Choice Awards 2025

The WUSCAs (WhatUni? Student Choice Awards) are the UK’s only student-decided annual awards for the nation’s universities. These awards are entirely decided by the students themselves (based on their own views and assessments of their direct and immersive university experiences).
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 shortlisted universities for the Best Halls and Student Accommodation 2025 award
1. 10 UK universities with the best halls and student accommodation
See 10 UK universities nominated in the 'best halls and student accommodation' catergory at Whatuni's 2025 Student Choice Awards. Photo: Pixabay
2. Nominated: Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
What Uni? says: At Queen Margaret University, undergraduates opting to stay in the Student Village will find themselves living alongside 800 other students in a landscaped parkland. Rooms at the Student Village are all ensuite and are either standard or premium. Each flat has a shared kitchen/living space for students to use as a communal area to socialise with their flatmates. The Queen Margaret University halls are all-inclusive, so rent covers all utility bills, basic contents insurance, internet, 24/7 security, maintenance team and pastoral support. Photo: Queen Margaret University
3. Nominated: The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow
What Uni? says: Situated on-campus and close to the university’s main buildings, Strathclyde’s campus village houses over 1,440 students in self-catered rooms and has its own dedicated on-site management team. The campus village is equipped with an open study area and is located in close proximity to local amenities. Further accommodation is provided just a short distance away off-campus, and private accommodation is also available across the city. Photo: The University of Strathclyde
4. Nominated: University of Chester
What Uni? says: The university’s accommodation in Chester is conveniently located either on site or very close-by. It is safe, secure and just a short walk from the city centre, putting students right at the heart of everything. As well as offering university accommodation, it has close links with several private sector residences in Chester, putting students right at the heart of everything. If students are seeking accommodation to support their studies at University Centre Warrington or Birkenhead, they should contact the accommodation team who will outline some of the options available to them. Photo: University of Chester