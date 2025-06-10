14 Scottish universities ranked from best to worst in Complete University Guide 2026

Gary Flockhart

Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:13 BST

These are the best Scottish unis right now, according to the Complete University Guide for 2026.

The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK – and we've looked at the data to put together a list of Scotland's best unis.

Every year, the respected guide publishes its UK university and subject league tables to help prospective students make informed choices.

The main league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked from best to worst – and find out how they rank compared to unis across the UK.

1. 14 Scottish universities ranked from best to worst

Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Seven centuries of history link the students with the town, leading to the ancient and yet modern institution apparent today.

2. The University of St Andrews

Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Seven centuries of history link the students with the town, leading to the ancient and yet modern institution apparent today. Photo: Third Party

Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 18. From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583.

3. University of Edinburgh

Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 18. From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583. Photo: Third Party

Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 25. It was established in 1821 as the School of Arts of Edinburgh, the world's first mechanics' institute, and subsequently granted university status by royal charter in 1966. Heriot-Watt University is the eighth-oldest higher education institute in the UK.

4. Heriot-Watt University

Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 25. It was established in 1821 as the School of Arts of Edinburgh, the world's first mechanics' institute, and subsequently granted university status by royal charter in 1966. Heriot-Watt University is the eighth-oldest higher education institute in the UK. Photo: Third Party

