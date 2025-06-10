14 Scottish universities ranked from best to worst in Complete University Guide 2026

The Complete University Guide has released its league tables that rank the best universities in the UK – and we've looked at the data to put together a list of Scotland's best unis.

Every year, the respected guide publishes its UK university and subject league tables to help prospective students make informed choices.

The main league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked from best to worst – and find out how they rank compared to unis across the UK.

14 Scottish universities ranked from best to worst Take a look through our gallery to see 14 Scottish universities ranked from best to worst, according to the Complete University Guide 2026.

The University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Seven centuries of history link the students with the town, leading to the ancient and yet modern institution apparent today.

University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 18. From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583.