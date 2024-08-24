Edinburgh schools: The 15 Edinburgh and the Lothians primary schools named among Scotland’s best

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Aug 2024, 14:37 BST
No fewer than 15 primary schools across Edinburgh and the Lothians have been named among the best in Scotland by The Sunday Times.

The 2024 league table looked at primary schools across Scotland and assessed them on various factors, giving them scores out of 100 on listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing. Nationwide, a total of 81 schools scored a perfect 400 out of 400.

It also uses neighbourhood deprivation figures which take into account income, jobs, health, education, housing, crime and access to local amenities.

A spokesperson for the Sunday Times said: “We are always careful to clarify that The Times Scotland Primary School League Table is not 'Scotland's schools ranked from best to worst'.

“It presents government data from primary seven, arguably the most important year for pupils preparing for high school, for parents to analyse standards across the 1,250 schools that published reportable results. Our aim is to present data in an easily accessible format that parents can understand.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover which 15 primary schools from Edinburgh and the Lothians achieved top marks.

Scroll through our gallery to see which 15 primary schools from Edinburgh and the Lothians rank highest. Photo: Pixabay

1. The best primary schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Scroll through our gallery to see which 15 primary schools from Edinburgh and the Lothians rank highest. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Where: Craighall Road, Edinburgh EH6 4RE. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%.

2. Holy Cross RC Primary School

Where: Craighall Road, Edinburgh EH6 4RE. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Granton Road, Edinburgh EH5 3NJ. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 10%.

3. Wardie Primary School

Where: Granton Road, Edinburgh EH5 3NJ. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 10%. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Oxgangs Green, Edinburgh EH13 9JF. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%.

4. Pentland Primary School

Where: Oxgangs Green, Edinburgh EH13 9JF. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandLothiansThe Sunday Times

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.