Scotland’s 14 universities ranked from best to worst in 2025 league table

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:39 BST
The Good University Guide 2025 ranks all 14 of Scotland's universities from best to worst.

The prestigious guide, published annually by the Times and The Sunday Times, provides rankings for all UK universities using data published in the previous two months, and an overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 135 universities.

In first place for the UK is the London School of Economics and Political Science, but five Scottish universities earned spots in the Top 20. And we’ve looked at the data available to create a Scottish version of the league table.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see the Scottish version of the Good University Guide 2025 league table, ranking our 14 universities from best to worst.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked from best to worst. Photo: Pixabay

1. Scotland's 14 universities ranked from best to worst

Have a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked from best to worst. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Scotland Ranking - 1. National Ranking - 2. University of St Andrews is the number one university in Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. Despite slipping one spot in the institutional rankings, surpassed by the London School of Economics and Political Science, St Andrews has once again outperformed both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the third time in the guide’s 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, The University of St Andrews has been named the Scottish University of the Year 2025 and it took the title of University of the Year for Student Experience 2025.

2. The University of St Andrews

Scotland Ranking - 1. National Ranking - 2. University of St Andrews is the number one university in Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. Despite slipping one spot in the institutional rankings, surpassed by the London School of Economics and Political Science, St Andrews has once again outperformed both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the third time in the guide’s 31-year history of domestic UK university ranking, The University of St Andrews has been named the Scottish University of the Year 2025 and it took the title of University of the Year for Student Experience 2025. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland Ranking - 2. National Ranking - 15. The University of Aberdeen is a UK Top 20 and World Top 200 University with outstanding levels of student satisfaction.

3. University of Aberdeen

Scotland Ranking - 2. National Ranking - 15. The University of Aberdeen is a UK Top 20 and World Top 200 University with outstanding levels of student satisfaction. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland Ranking -3. National Ranking - 16. The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world - and one of Scotland's four ancient universities.

4. University of Glasgow

Scotland Ranking -3. National Ranking - 16. The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world - and one of Scotland's four ancient universities. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandThe Sunday Times
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice