Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the city (as well as in other parts of Scotland) for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires, which were sent out in October and November 2023, and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1 . The 21 best GP surgeries in Edinburgh Browse our photo gallery to see the 21 best GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the latest Health and Care Experience survey.

2 . 1 - University Health Service Where: The University of Edinburgh, 6 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AL. Number of responses: 36. Percentage positive: 97%

3 . 2 - Riccarton General Practice Where: Heriot Watt University Medical Centre, Edinburgh, EH14 4AS. Number of responses: 51. Percentage positive: 96%.