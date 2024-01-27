The Nineties may feel like yesterday, but as you will see from these photos, so much has changed in Auld Reekie since then.
Several landmark buildings have been raised to the ground and rebuilt, beloved Edinburgh institutions have closed their doors for good, and busy streets have changed drastically.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 9 things that have changed in Scotland’s capital city since the 90s.
1. The Cavendish
Back in the 90s, the Cavendish, also known as Cav, was a buzzing nightclub for all ages. However, the club was branded as ATIK in 2017 - losing its iconic multi-coloured dancefloor in the renovation, and it has now closed for good. Photo: Bill Henry/Google Maps
2. St James Centre
The St James Centre was the shopping hub of Edinburgh in the nineties. While the Brutalist building was seen as an eyesore by many locals, it was a popular and busy spot throughout the decade and into the noughties. However, the centre closed in 2016 and was demolished, making way for the new St James Quarter. Photo: Sandy Young/Lisa Ferguson
3. Leith Waterworld
Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 on Leith Walk. The pool was a beloved attraction for Edinburgh 90s kids, with its flumes, wave machine and fast river run. It sadly closed its doors in 2012, and has since been replaced by softplay centre Wonder World. Photo: Esme Allen/Google Maps
4. The Gyle Shopping Centre
The Gyle Shopping Centre opened in 1993, and was once a buzzing location packed with shoppers. However, it is no longer the busy shopping spot it once was, after the pandemic, along with a failed planning application to add a cinema and expand the food court, hit the centre hard. Photo: Bill Henry/Google Maps