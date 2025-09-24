We've put together this gallery of Edinburgh pubs and clubs from yesteryear – and some of these photos will leave you feeling nostalgic.
Scotland's capital city has always had great boozers and a vibrant club scene – regardless of the era – and today we’re remembering some old venues that we’ve lost down the decades.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs – and please share your own recollections of them in the comments section before you go.
1. Siglo
Salsa dancing and fiery rhythms at Siglo, Cowgate, 28 March 2000. Siglo was also a disco-pub that opened until the wee small hours of the morning. Today, it is a trendy pub/restaurant called OX184. Photo: Third Party
2. The Volunteer Arms
Located on Leith Walk, the Volunteer Arms - known locally as 'the Volly' - was made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting novel. Today, it has been transformed into the Mousetrap, a gaming and music bar with a mural of Trainspotting nutter Begbie. Photo: TSPL
3. The White Cockade
This Rose Street boozer was a homage to the Jacobite ribbons of the same name, worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie and his cohorts in the run up to the '45. The odd Lochaber axe and Jacobite shield could be seen inside the pub. Photo: National World
4. The Highwayman
Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home. Photo: TSPL