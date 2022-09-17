The VIP Outlander Experience is a luxury tour around Scotland to visit locations used in the filming of the Starz series, which features the likes of Sam Heugan and Caitriona Balfe.

Not only will you walk in the footsteps of your favourite characters such as Jamie (Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Balfe), you’ll also get to stay in some of the most luxurious accommodations Scotland has to offer.

The VIP Outlander Experience is brought to you by host and tour guide Hayley Ramsey.

The first ever ‘VIP Outlander Experience’ has just been announced – and it will feature an actor from the TV fantasy drama for one night of the tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley is a credentialed travel agent who has always had a passion for history, travel, and most importantly Scotland.

Naturally, she fell in love with Outlander, and wanted to bring a unique and once-in-a-lifetime experience to fans that has not been offered anywhere else.

The VIP signed up for one night of the tour is Andrew Gower, who played Bonnie Prince Charlie in season two, and could be playing him in the recently announced Outlander prequel series, Blood Of My Blood.

Announcing the VIP Outlander Experience, Hayley says: “We will be visiting sites famous from the film locations, but also places like Castle Fraser and other stone circles that were real life Outlander inspiration for author Diana Gabaldon.

The VIP Outlander Experience is brought to you by host and tour guide Hayley Ramsey.

“The fun thing about this tour is no one will know exact itinerary nor the hotels, which will offer the actor privacy and security, meanwhile building excitement as no one will know the night they'll get to spend wining and dining with Andrew.”

The tour includes the following:

- 10 day tour

- A whisky social and Jacobite themed dinner with the actor (disclosed below)

- All four and five star luxury hotels

- Luxury transport

– Most dining experiences (all gourmet)

- Dining at well known restaurants like The Kitchin, the Edinburgh restaurant featured in Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish's hit series Men In Kilts.

To find out more, visit the VIP Outlander Experience website.

As reported in the Evening News, Heughan recently opened up about what he’ll miss most when Outlander finally comes to an end.

The Scottish actor was asked the question in an interview with men's luxury lifestyle magazine Square Mile.

Heughan admitted it’s something he's been thinking a lot about recently, with rumours Outlander’s seventh, which is set to air in May 2023, could be the last.

“What will I miss? I’ll miss the camaraderie, the people, the routine,” he said.

“The routine is pretty tough, pretty full on. But there’s something wonderful about it, going to work every day, you know you all are going to be fucked but the end.

“It’s hard work, it’s full on, but you’re all in it together.

“So I guess that camaraderie and being around people you enjoy being around.”

Earlier this year, Heughan talked about the possibility of his character being killed off in Outlander – and he admitted it may not be long in coming.

In an interview with Gold Derby, the Balmaclellan-born star said: “I think about his mortality. I think Jamie thinks about that a lot more now.”

“He’s not worried about dying, but I think it’s the consequences of dying.”

Fraser has cheated death several times since the beginning of the series, and Heughan reckons his character has used seven of his nine lives.

Heughan said: “We talk about Jamie’s nine lives… I think he’s had about seven or six of them.

“Each time it costs him more, you know? It’s an interesting one because I think it’s in the scripts but I think it’s [also] in Diana’s books.”

On October 25, Heughan is set to release his first ever memoir.

In Waypoints, he sets out along the West Highland Way to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Speaking about the book recently, he said: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference.

“I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.