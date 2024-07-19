17 incredible Edinburgh buildings we can't believe were demolished and wish were still standing

Over the years, Edinburgh has undergone massive changes, and not all of them for the better. Some incredible buildings have sadly vanished from existence – having been torn down on purpose or destroyed by fires – and as they say, once they're gone, they're gone forever.
1. 17 lost Edinburgh buildings - photo gallery
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 Edinburgh buildings locals wish were still standing. Photo: Third Party
2. Kirkgate Church, Henderson Street, Leith
Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975. Photo: Unknown
3. New Club, Princes Street
The neoclassical New Club on Princes Street was demolished for a brand new building in 1967. Photo: Unknown
4. Maules department store, West End
West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building. Photo: UNKNOWN
