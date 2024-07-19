17 incredible Edinburgh buildings we can't believe were demolished and wish were still standing

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
Sometimes, you don't know what you have until it's gone – and that certainly rings true when it comes to demolished buildings.

Over the years, Edinburgh has undergone massive changes, and not all of them for the better. Some incredible buildings have sadly vanished from existence – having been torn down on purpose or destroyed by fires – and as they say, once they're gone, they're gone forever.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 lost Edinburgh buildings – and please let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

1. 17 lost Edinburgh buildings - photo gallery

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 Edinburgh buildings locals wish were still standing. Photo: Third Party

Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975.

2. Kirkgate Church, Henderson Street, Leith

Henderson Street has never been quite the same since losing the beautiful Kirkgate Church. It was demolished in 1975. Photo: Unknown

The neoclassical New Club on Princes Street was demolished for a brand new building in 1967.

3. New Club, Princes Street

The neoclassical New Club on Princes Street was demolished for a brand new building in 1967. Photo: Unknown

West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building.

4. Maules department store, West End

West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building. Photo: UNKNOWN

